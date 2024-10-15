Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against California Over SpaceX Launch Denial Linked to Politics

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced he may take legal action against the California Coastal Commission. This follows the commission's recent decision to deny SpaceX's request to increase the number of rocket launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base from 36 to 50 per year. The vote on the proposal was 6 to 4 against it.

The US Space Force had asked the commission for permission to allow more Falcon 9 rocket launches, but concerns were raised during the meeting. Commissioner Gretchen Newsom expressed her worries about Musk's political comments on social media, stating, "Elon Musk is hopping about the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods and attacking FEMA while claiming his desire to help the hurricane victims with free Starlink access to the internet."

California Coastal Commission Rejects SpaceX Launch Proposal

She pointed out that his focus seems to be on profits rather than the welfare of SpaceX employees and environmental issues.

Caryl Hart, the chair of the commission, acknowledged the political nature of the situation. "One might contend that this introduces politics, yet this is inherently a political issue to a degree," she remarked. This was in response to Newsom's concerns, highlighting the intersection of business and politics.

In a response to an article about the meeting, Musk took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his displeasure. He called the commissioners' remarks "incredibly inappropriate," adding, "What I post on this platform has nothing to do with a 'coastal commission' in California!"

Filing suit against them on Monday for violating the First Amendment. https://t.co/bDgFPTdNal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2024

The commission explained that its decision was based on the need to minimize sonic booms from the rockets and protect local wildlife. Musk's political stance has also been noted, as he has shown support for former President Donald Trump.

This has led to a complicated relationship between Musk and California officials, especially since Musk moved his Tesla headquarters to Texas in 2021 due to California's regulations.

SpaceX had recently celebrated a successful test flight of its Starship Super Heavy booster rocket.