logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against California Over SpaceX Launch Denial Linked to Politics

| By

Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against California Over SpaceX Launch Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against California Over SpaceX Launch
Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced he may take legal action against the California Coastal Commission. This follows the commission's recent decision to deny SpaceX's request to increase the number of rocket launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base from 36 to 50 per year. The vote on the proposal was 6 to 4 against it.

The US Space Force had asked the commission for permission to allow more Falcon 9 rocket launches, but concerns were raised during the meeting. Commissioner Gretchen Newsom expressed her worries about Musk's political comments on social media, stating, "Elon Musk is hopping about the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods and attacking FEMA while claiming his desire to help the hurricane victims with free Starlink access to the internet."

California Coastal Commission Rejects SpaceX Launch Proposal

She pointed out that his focus seems to be on profits rather than the welfare of SpaceX employees and environmental issues.

Caryl Hart, the chair of the commission, acknowledged the political nature of the situation. "One might contend that this introduces politics, yet this is inherently a political issue to a degree," she remarked. This was in response to Newsom's concerns, highlighting the intersection of business and politics.

In a response to an article about the meeting, Musk took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his displeasure. He called the commissioners' remarks "incredibly inappropriate," adding, "What I post on this platform has nothing to do with a 'coastal commission' in California!"

The commission explained that its decision was based on the need to minimize sonic booms from the rockets and protect local wildlife. Musk's political stance has also been noted, as he has shown support for former President Donald Trump.

This has led to a complicated relationship between Musk and California officials, especially since Musk moved his Tesla headquarters to Texas in 2021 due to California's regulations.

SpaceX had recently celebrated a successful test flight of its Starship Super Heavy booster rocket.

Tags
Elon Musk
© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk For Hypocrisy On Immigration After Report Of Illegal Work

Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner Franchise News

Nike To Remain Official NBA And WNBA Apparel Partner In New 12-Year Deal

Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

Franchise News

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale, Aiming for Revitalization

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale
Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions
Franchise News

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence, Set to Transform Device Usage

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence
Franchise News

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers
Franchise News

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations Shut Down

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations ShutDown

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics