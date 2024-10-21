Tesla Faces NHTSA Inquiry Over 'Full Self-Driving' Crashes Linked to Visibility Issues

The US government is looking into Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) system after reports of crashes occurring in low-visibility conditions. One of these crashes sadly resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began its investigation on Thursday, following Tesla's report of four accidents related to sun glare, fog, and airborne dust.

NHTSA Investigates Tesla's FSD System Amid Safety Concerns

The inquiry will examine if the FSD system can effectively detect and respond to situations with reduced visibility. The NHTSA is investigating approximately 2.4 million Teslas made from 2016 to 2024. "We want to understand how well the system can identify and react to low visibility," a spokesperson for the agency explained.

Tesla has been transparent about the situation and emphasized that the FSD system does not make its vehicles fully autonomous. They insist that human drivers must be ready to take control at any moment.

In a recent public event, CEO Elon Musk showcased a new fully autonomous robotaxi model that will not include a steering wheel or pedals. Musk claims that the company aims to operate its Models Y and 3 without human drivers by next year.

The investigation could significantly impact Tesla's future plans for self-driving technology. The NHTSA's approval is required for the introduction of robotaxis, especially those lacking traditional driving controls.

Tesla's FSD Faces Potential Regulatory Barriers

Furthermore, state regulations may affect the implementation of autonomous vehicles within Tesla's current lineup. The NHTSA is also looking into whether there have been other incidents related to the FSD system in low-visibility conditions.

They will request updates from Tesla regarding any changes that might have affected the software's performance in such scenarios. "We will evaluate the timing and purpose of updates and their safety implications," stated the agency's documents.

Tesla reported a tragic incident in Rimrock, Arizona, in November 2023, where a 71-year-old woman died after being struck by a Tesla Model Y. This accident occurred when the sun blinded the driver, leading to the crash, said AP News.

"Sun glare played a role in this unfortunate event," said Raul Garcia, a public information officer for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The NHTSA will also assess whether additional crashes have occurred beyond the four reported by Tesla. The FSD software is offered as an optional feature for various Tesla models, including the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and the Cybertruck.

Recently, Tesla introduced a prototype called Cybercab, which is described as a fully autonomous taxi without traditional controls. According to USA Today, Musk stated during the event that these autonomous vehicles would be "10 times safer than a human."

However, the future of such vehicles relies heavily on regulatory approvals, especially as the NHTSA continues its investigation into the FSD system. In April, the NHTSA had already initiated a separate investigation into Tesla's recall of over 2 million vehicles to update the autopilot feature after multiple accidents were reported.