Dozens of Organic Carrot Brands Recalled for Possible E. Coli Contamination

An urgent recall has been issued for organic carrots and baby carrots sold across the United States due to concerns of potential E. coli contamination.

At least one person has died and 15 others have been hospitalized after consuming carrots linked to the outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the source of the infection, which has spread to 18 states, with 39 confirmed cases of E. coli illness.

Grimmway Farms Organic Carrots Linked to E. Coli Cases

The recall affects a wide range of brands, including popular names like Nature's Promise, Wegmans, and Trader Joe's. The affected carrots were supplied by Grimmway Farms, with organic baby carrots and whole carrots sold from various retailers, Washington Post said.

While the contaminated products are no longer available in stores, they may still be present in consumers' homes, which has raised significant health concerns.

E. coli is a type of bacteria commonly found in the environment, foods, and the intestines of humans and animals. While some strains are harmless, others can lead to severe illness, including diarrhea, stomach cramps, and in more extreme cases, kidney failure.

According to the CDC, young children, elderly adults, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. However, anyone can become infected by consuming contaminated food or water.

The recalled carrots were sold in various bag sizes and across a range of brands, including 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, and O Organics. The affected baby carrots had best-if-used-by dates between September 11 and November 12, 2024, while whole carrots were available in stores between August 14 and October 23, 2024, but did not have expiration dates on the packaging.

CDC Urges Immediate Disposal of Contaminated Carrots

The CDC is urging consumers to check their refrigerators and dispose of any affected products. Additionally, people who have come in contact with the carrots should thoroughly clean all surfaces and utensils that may have been contaminated.

Symptoms of E. coli infection can take two to eight days to develop and may include diarrhea (sometimes bloody), abdominal cramps, fever, and dehydration. The CDC advises anyone showing symptoms of severe infection, such as a fever over 102°F, prolonged vomiting, or signs of dehydration, to seek medical attention immediately.

According to USA Today, in rare cases, particularly in young children and older adults, the infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can result in kidney failure.

The recall serves as a reminder of the risks associated with foodborne illness, particularly E. coli, which can easily spread through contaminated produce. The CDC continues to investigate the outbreak and urges consumers to stay vigilant for any signs of contamination.

As of now, health officials are working with Grimmway Farms and other involved companies to ensure that affected products are removed from households and to prevent further illnesses. The recall is a precautionary measure aimed at protecting public health, as the bacteria has proven to be highly contagious.

For now, shoppers are advised to avoid consuming any of the recalled carrot products and monitor their health for symptoms of E. coli infection.