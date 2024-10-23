McDonald's Quarter Pounders Linked to E. Coli Outbreak, 1 Dead and 10 Hospitalized

An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers has tragically resulted in one death and 49 reported illnesses, as confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The majority of cases have emerged in Colorado and Nebraska, with initial investigations indicating that slivered onions served on the burgers may be the "likely source of contamination," according to the CDC's findings.

McDonald's Acts Quickly to Address Health Concerns

In response to the outbreak, McDonald's has swiftly removed slivered onions from its menu and halted the sale of Quarter Pounders in several states, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The company reassured customers that other menu items remain safe, stating, "Ensuring the safety of our customers in every restaurant, day in and day out, remains our utmost priority and is a commitment we will always uphold."

According to the New York Times, the outbreak has led to the hospitalization of 10 individuals, including a child facing severe health issues, with health officials noting that all affected individuals had recently eaten at McDonald's.

E. Coli Infection

Symptoms of E. coli infection typically surface about four days after consuming contaminated food. Common symptoms include diarrhea and severe stomach cramps. The CDC emphasizes that anyone experiencing prolonged symptoms or signs of dehydration should seek medical attention promptly.

According to NY Post, most individuals infected with the bacteria experience severe symptoms that begin within 3 to 4 days of consumption, and the majority recover within 5 to 7 days, often without the need for treatment.

However, some may be at risk for a serious kidney condition known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can require hospitalization.

Bill Marler, an attorney specializing in food safety, explained that onions are challenging to grow without contamination and have been linked to other illnesses, such as salmonella. He mentioned that health officials are investigating whether the onions were exclusively supplied to McDonald's or if they were distributed to other restaurants.

The CDC has described the outbreak as a "rapidly evolving investigation" and is urging individuals who experience symptoms to contact their healthcare providers immediately.