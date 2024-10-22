Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner in New 12-Year Deal

Nike has secured a major agreement to continue as the exclusive uniform and apparel provider for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) for another 12 years.

This exciting news was announced by the leagues on Monday, highlighting Nike's ongoing commitment to basketball.

Nike Secures 12-Year Renewal with NBA and WNBA

The deal will see Nike remain the global outfitting, merchandising, marketing, and content partner for both leagues until 2037. This means that Nike will be responsible for designing and producing uniforms, on-court apparel, and fan merchandise.

According to the New York Times, NBA's president of global partnerships Sal LaRocca stated, "From the outset, we shared a unified vision and goal to expand basketball globally, encompassing boys, girls, grassroots, elite players, and, of course, the NBA."

This new partnership follows a previous agreement that began in the 2017-18 NBA season, which was valued at about $1 billion. Although the financial details of the new contract have not been disclosed, sources have indicated that it is "much bigger" than the earlier deal.

Nike is known as the largest athletic apparel company in the world and has been a key player in professional sports. However, this renewal comes at a time when Nike is facing challenges in maintaining vital partnerships.

New CEO Elliott Hill is working hard to recover market share that has slipped in recent years. Despite these challenges, LaRocca expressed confidence in the partnership, saying, "We are fully confident in Nike's long-term global strategy. They are a fundamental part of basketball."

Nike, Basketball Leagues Unite for a Promising Future

CNBC reported that Nike has also faced criticism in other sports partnerships, like with the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB), where some new uniforms have received backlash from players and fans.

Despite this, the NBA continues to support Nike. LaRocca commented on the struggles faced by companies at the forefront of innovation, saying, "Any company that stands at the forefront of innovation and continuously seeks to enhance its offerings may encounter unforeseen challenges."

The partnership between Nike and the NBA dates back to 1992, and Nike has been with the WNBA since its founding in 1997. The brand endorses many top players, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and has recently seen a significant rise in WNBA jersey sales, showcasing its positive impact on women's basketball.