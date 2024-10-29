logo

Costco Smoked Salmon Recalled Over Listeria Risk That Could Be Fatal for Children, FDA Warns

In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A recall has been issued for Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

The announcement came from Acme Smoked Fish Corporation, which supplies the smoked salmon to Costco. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that 111 cases of the product are affected. The salmon was distributed to Costco locations in Florida between October 9 and October 13, 2024.

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon Recalled

The recalled product comes in twin 12-ounce packages that feature a black border and a blue label with the words "Smoked Salmon," along with an illustration of a salmon fish. According to USA Today, customers should look for the lot number 8512801270 and the UPC code 0 96619 25697 6, along with a best-by date of November 13, 2024.

The FDA advises anyone who purchased this smoked salmon to avoid consuming it and to return the product to the store for a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is a serious foodborne pathogen that can lead to severe illness, especially in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of listeriosis can include fever, headache, and gastrointestinal issues.

Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable as listeriosis can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths. Although healthy individuals may experience milder symptoms, the risks associated with listeria are significant.

Acme Smoked Fish Corporation has expressed regret over this incident and stated that they are taking steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Despite the recall, there have been no reported illnesses linked to this specific product at this time.

However, it is crucial for consumers to remain vigilant about food safety, especially with products that may be contaminated.

The recall of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is part of a broader trend of increased food safety measures being implemented by companies in response to potential contamination.

According to experts, the uptick in recalls indicates that companies are improving their testing and monitoring systems, which is a positive step towards preventing foodborne illnesses.

