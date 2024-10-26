logo

Giant Expands Recall of Frozen Waffles Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Giant Expands Recall of Frozen Waffles Due to Listeria Contamination
Giant advises customers to discard specific frozen waffles due to a Listeria risk, offering refunds and health guidance for those affected. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Giant has announced an expansion of its recall on Giant and Martins brand frozen waffles due to potential contamination with Listeria. The decision was made after Treehouse Foods, the supplier, alerted the company about the risk.

The expanded recall now includes Giant/Martin's Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles and Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles, both weighing 11.3 ounces. These products have been marked with the UPC codes 068826756276 and 068826756275, respectively. All lots and codes of these items are affected.

Previously, a recall was issued on October 18, 2024, which included several other types of waffles: Homestyle, Buttermilk, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, and Multigrain, all weighing 12.3 ounces. These products were identified by their UPC codes and were also recalled due to the same contamination concerns, said PennLive.

Giant Urges Disposal of Affected Waffles Amid Listeria Concerns

Giant has urged customers who have purchased any of the affected products to dispose of them immediately and to contact customer service for a full refund. Since these items are frozen, customers are advised to check their freezers carefully.

If anyone experiences symptoms of illness after consuming these waffles, they should reach out to their healthcare provider promptly.

Listeria infection can be severe, especially for pregnant women, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Though there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to these products at this time, safety is paramount.

Treehouse Foods first initiated the recall following routine testing at its manufacturing facility, which revealed possible contamination. The recall was extended on October 22 to include all products produced at that site that are still within their shelf life.

The affected items were distributed across the United States and Canada and were available at major grocery stores such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Publix.

Consumers seeking additional information or assistance can contact TreeHouse Foods at 800-596-2903 during business hours. It is crucial for shoppers to stay informed about food recalls to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.

