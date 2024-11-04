logo

Election Day Is Near: Discover Free Treats and Discounts for Voters

Women fill out their ballots during early voting for the US general election at a polling station at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

With Election Day just around the corner on November 5, companies nationwide are offering special perks to voters, such as free food and discounted rides, encouraging people to head to the polls.

While providing incentives specifically for voting is prohibited, these promotions are available to all customers as a way to support civic engagement.

Businesses Offer Discounts, Free Rides, and Treats to Support Voter Turnout

According to CNN, many businesses are eager to assist voters in making it to their polling locations. Lyft, for example, is offering a 50% discount on rides to the polls, capped at $10, allowing customers to use the code VOTE24 on or before Election Day.

The company's Chief Policy Officer, Jerry Golden, highlighted their commitment to ensuring that transportation isn't a barrier for voters, stating, "Lyft believes transportation access should never be a barrier for any citizen seeking to vote."

Meanwhile, Uber users can find similar promotions, with a 50% discount on rides to polling locations and 25% off food orders through Uber Eats during Election Day hours.

Krispy Kreme is getting involved as well by giving away free original glazed doughnuts in honor of "DOUGHmocracy."

Participating stores will hand out these treats with no purchase required, and voters who cast their ballot early or by mail can even pick up an "I Voted" sticker from Krispy Kreme locations.

For those craving something a bit more nostalgic, Johnny Rockets will offer a free shake with any purchase to customers sporting an "I Voted" sticker at participating stores.

Other companies are pitching in too. Hertz is running a "Drive the Vote" promotion, allowing customers to get a free day on two-day rentals from October 21 through November 5. Round Table Pizza is offering $6 off large or extra-large pizzas at select locations, and IKEA will provide free frozen yogurt at participating stores.

For voters looking to score Election Day treats, checking with local businesses might bring additional surprises as companies across the country aim to boost turnout.

