Elon Musk's Political Action Committee Faces Legal Challenge Over Voter Lottery in Swing States

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has filed a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk and his political action committee, America PAC, to stop them from giving away $1 million to registered voters in swing states.

The lawsuit, initiated by District Attorney Larry Krasner, claims that the giveaway could influence the upcoming presidential election by potentially violating federal laws against paying voters to participate in elections.

Musk, known for his roles as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has been actively supporting former President Donald Trump's candidacy for the White House.

His PAC has offered to give away substantial amounts of money to voters who sign a petition advocating for free speech and the right to bear arms. This initiative has raised concerns among legal experts, who question its legality.

They believe that the plan could be a way to encourage individuals who might support Trump but are not registered voters to sign up.

The lawsuit points out that Musk's campaign appears to lure Philadelphia citizens and others in swing states into providing their personal information in exchange for a chance to win $1 million. It argues that this practice resembles an illegal lottery, which violates Pennsylvania law.

According to the complaint, the PAC has not followed proper rules for lotteries and has failed to protect participants' personal information.

Legal Concerns Mount Over Elon Musk's PAC

In addition to the concerns raised by the Philadelphia District Attorney, the US Justice Department has also warned Musk's PAC that their actions might break federal election laws. It is illegal to pay individuals to register to vote, and some believe that Musk's strategy could lead to violations since voters must be registered to sign the petition.

Musk's PAC has reportedly already distributed checks in a sweepstakes format to nine individuals across the US, including four winners in Pennsylvania. The group states that it aims to gather one million registered voters in swing states to sign its petition supporting the Constitution.

District Attorney Krasner is seeking a court order to prohibit Musk and his PAC from continuing these practices, citing concerns over the integrity of elections and the potential for unfair trade practices, said CBS News.