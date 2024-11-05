logo

TikTok Faces Lawsuit from French Families After Teenagers' Tragic Deaths

This photograph taken on April 19, 2024 shows a man holding a smartphone displaying the logo of Chinese social media platform Tiktok in an office in Paris. ANTONIN UTZ/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok is facing serious legal action from seven families in France who believe the popular social media app has negatively affected their children's mental health, leading to the tragic suicides of two teenagers.

The lawsuit, filed in a court in Créteil, near Paris, argues that the app's design is dangerously addictive and exposes young users to harmful content, including videos about self-harm and eating disorders.

According to Bloomberg, the lawyer representing the families, Laure Boutron-Marmion, stated, "TikTok's responsibility must be acknowledged by French judges."

According to the lawsuit, the families are part of a group called Algos Victima, which aims to hold TikTok accountable for its impact on young users. Boutron-Marmion explained that the app's algorithm, designed to keep users engaged, can lead vulnerable teenagers to harmful videos that trivialize serious issues like suicide.

TikTok's Responsibility in Protecting Young Users' Mental Health

The lawyer emphasized that this lawsuit is a significant case in Europe, as it is the first of its kind to group families together in legal action against TikTok. She added, "This is a commercial company offering a product to consumers who are, in addition, minors. They must, therefore, answer for the product's shortcomings."

The lawsuit against TikTok highlights a growing concern over social media platforms and their potential impact on mental health, particularly among young people. Similar lawsuits have been filed in the United States, where TikTok, along with other platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has been criticized for its content moderation practices.

Parents of the teenagers argue that TikTok failed to protect their children and should be held responsible for the consequences of its addictive design.

Although TikTok did not respond immediately to requests for comment, the company has previously claimed it takes mental health issues seriously. TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, has stated that the platform is dedicated to creating a safer environment for young users and has invested in measures to protect them, CNN reported.

