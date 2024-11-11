Luxury Cruise Offers US Citizens Four-Year Trip to Escape from Trump Presidency

A Florida-based cruise company, Villa Vie Residences, is offering a luxurious four-year cruise package called "Skip Forward" for those seeking an escape from the new Trump presidency.

Launched immediately after Donald Trump's recent victory, the cruise aims to provide an exclusive getaway covering all seven continents, with unique excursions like a sail-by of Antarctica and an Amazon River journey.

Mikael Petterson, CEO of Villa Vie, highlighted the journey's appeal, stating that it offers "an unprecedented opportunity to discover the world from a floating home with ever-changing backyards."

The ship, named the Odyssey, will cover 425 ports in 140 countries, allowing residents to embark from any listed port along the journey.

For travelers not ready for a four-year commitment, Villa Vie provides one-, two-, and three-year options under names like "Escape from Reality" and "Everywhere but Home," with the two-year "Mid-Term Selection" option referencing the US midterm elections.

Read Also: New Mexico Cannabis Operation Shut Down as State Police Destroy Massive Marijuana Crop

Ticket Costs and Onboard Amenities for the Odyssey's Four-Year Voyage

Prices vary, starting at $40,000 per year and reaching up to $255,999 for single-occupancy tickets on the four-year trip, said MailOnline. Double-occupancy cabins for the full four-year experience cost around $320,000. Amenities onboard include a fitness center and spa, and the all-inclusive ticket covers food and beverages.

The company promises a "flexible" experience designed to help passengers leave behind daily stresses, including politics. Tickets are available now, with the ship already en route along the South American coast.

Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin, a couple from Maui, Hawaii, embarked on their adventure aboard the Odyssey after moving in May, but unexpected delays kept them in the UK for the summer, awaiting the ship's readiness.

"With any new venture, there are always bumps along the way, and we've both managed businesses, so we were prepared for some challenges," Bodin told CNN. "It's been three months, but the team has kept us informed about each step. Plus, we've picked up quite a bit about ships!"

The couple invested $100,000 for their cabin, securing it for the vessel's anticipated 15-year journey, and pay a $3,500 monthly fee for onboard living. They finally set sail on September 30 and have been sharing updates on their YouTube channel.