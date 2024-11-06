New Mexico Cannabis Operation Shut Down as State Police Destroy Massive Marijuana Crop

In a major regulatory crackdown, New Mexico state police recently destroyed a large cannabis crop in Waterflow, marking the state's largest cannabis seizure since legalization in 2021.

The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) and state police reported that dozens of agents participated in the October operation to eradicate thousands of marijuana plants at NNK Equity LLC's growing facility.

According to state regulators, NNK Equity violated multiple requirements, including failing to post licenses on-site, lacking water rights, and insufficient surveillance. The CCD had issued noncompliance and default orders earlier this year as part of a plan to revoke the company's license.

According to AP News, New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler stated that the company's actions showed "blatant disregard for state laws," underscoring the firm approach taken by the authorities in enforcing cannabis regulations.

NNK Equity to Fight License Revocation, Seeks Damages for Destroyed Crop

NNK Equity, represented by attorney Jacob Candelaria, plans to challenge the state's actions in court. Candelaria argued that the state violated his clients' due process rights by not properly notifying the company of its intent to revoke their license or offering a fair hearing.

He explained that NNK Equity's owners, who primarily speak Mandarin, requested translated documents, but state regulators allegedly did not fulfill this request. The attorney also claimed that the crop's destruction amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost private property.

In addition to contesting the license revocation, Candelaria announced the company's plans to sue for damages. He emphasized the issue of due process, saying, "The idea that law enforcement officers can destroy public property based upon a temporary restraining order... should concern all of us who believe in the Constitution."

NNK Equity had been licensed to operate in Waterflow since December 2023, a rural region near the Navajo Nation that has seen increased cannabis regulation this year. The recent enforcement efforts signal New Mexico's strong stance on cannabis industry compliance.