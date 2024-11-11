Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords, Experts Say

A major warning has been issued for internet users who frequently rely on search engines like Google.

Cybersecurity experts from SOPHOS, a firm based in the UK, have highlighted a new hacking method that targets specific search terms to lure users into clicking on harmful links. The cyber threat, referred to as "SEO poisoning," manipulates search engine results to display malicious links disguised as legitimate websites.

According to SOPHOS, a commonly targeted search is "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?" Users who search for this phrase may unknowingly click on a top link that appears genuine, only to download malware onto their computers.

Read Also: TGI Fridays Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy as Casual Dining Struggles Continue

Hackers Exploit Niche Searches to Bypass Security Filters and Spread Malware

"Victims are often enticed into clicking on adware or links that seem legitimate," the cybersecurity team explained, noting that these links are specifically crafted to exploit niche search terms. The tactic allows hackers to bypass standard security filters that might detect suspicious content on more popular search terms.

In one instance, the malicious link directs users to a .zip file that, once downloaded, installs harmful software. This particular malware, named GootLoader, is known for stealing information and potentially enabling hackers to deploy further harmful software.

Originally associated with ransomware groups like REvil, GootLoader has evolved into a platform that allows attackers to initiate various forms of cyberattacks, from data theft to full-scale ransomware deployment, said Mirror.

Jake Moore, a cybersecurity expert, advised internet users to exercise caution with search engines, especially when looking up unusual or specific phrases. "People often trust search results, assuming they're safe because they're highly ranked. Unfortunately, that's not always true," he said, according to Forbes.

Cybersecurity experts encourage users to verify links and rely on known, trusted websites to minimize the risk of exposure to malware and other cyber threats.