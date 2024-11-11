logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords, Experts Say

| By

Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords
Close-Up Shot of a Person Using a Laptop Luca Sammarco/Pexels

A major warning has been issued for internet users who frequently rely on search engines like Google.

Cybersecurity experts from SOPHOS, a firm based in the UK, have highlighted a new hacking method that targets specific search terms to lure users into clicking on harmful links. The cyber threat, referred to as "SEO poisoning," manipulates search engine results to display malicious links disguised as legitimate websites.

According to SOPHOS, a commonly targeted search is "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?" Users who search for this phrase may unknowingly click on a top link that appears genuine, only to download malware onto their computers.

Hackers Exploit Niche Searches to Bypass Security Filters and Spread Malware

"Victims are often enticed into clicking on adware or links that seem legitimate," the cybersecurity team explained, noting that these links are specifically crafted to exploit niche search terms. The tactic allows hackers to bypass standard security filters that might detect suspicious content on more popular search terms.

In one instance, the malicious link directs users to a .zip file that, once downloaded, installs harmful software. This particular malware, named GootLoader, is known for stealing information and potentially enabling hackers to deploy further harmful software.

Originally associated with ransomware groups like REvil, GootLoader has evolved into a platform that allows attackers to initiate various forms of cyberattacks, from data theft to full-scale ransomware deployment, said Mirror.

Jake Moore, a cybersecurity expert, advised internet users to exercise caution with search engines, especially when looking up unusual or specific phrases. "People often trust search results, assuming they're safe because they're highly ranked. Unfortunately, that's not always true," he said, according to Forbes.

Cybersecurity experts encourage users to verify links and rely on known, trusted websites to minimize the risk of exposure to malware and other cyber threats.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Trump's Win Sparks Bitcoin Rally, Cryptocurrency Prices Hit New Peaks Franchise News

Trump's Win Sparks Bitcoin Rally, Cryptocurrency Prices Hit New Peaks

Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Dies at 95 Franchise News

Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Dies At 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Franchise News

Amazon to Merge Whole Foods and Fresh Networks Franchise News

Amazon to Merge Whole Foods and Fresh Networks in New Grocery Experiments

Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords Franchise News

Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords, Experts Say

Franchise News

Luxury Cruise Offers US Citizens Four-Year Trip to Escape from Trump Presidency

Luxury Cruise Offers US Citizens Four-Year Trip
Franchise News

TSMC Suspends Advanced Chip Shipments to Chinese Firms Amid US Orders

TSMC Denies US Investigation into Chip Dealings with Huawei
Franchise News

Tesla Soars to $1 Trillion Market Value Following Trump-Musk Rally

Tesla Soars to $1 Trillion Market Value Following Trump-Musk Rally
Franchise News

Boeing to Repay Unpaid Furloughs, Announces 17,000 Jobs on Chopping Block

Boeing to Repay Unpaid Furloughs
Franchise News

Volkswagen Recalls Over 114,000 Vehicles in US Due to Airbag Safety Risks

Volkswagen Recalls Over 114,000 Vehicles in US

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics