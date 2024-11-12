Mattel Apologizes for Printing Wrong Website on "Wicked" Dolls, Leading to Adult Site

Mattel has issued a public apology following an error on the packaging of its "Wicked" movie-themed dolls that directs customers to an adult website.

The misprint, which affects a line of dolls based on characters from the upcoming "Wicked" film adaptation, has drawn significant attention on social media, with many users sharing photos of the incorrect web address.

The issue surfaced when customers who purchased the special edition dolls discovered that the link printed on the back of the packaging leads to an adult-rated site, not the intended promotional page for the film.

Instead of taking users to WickedMovie.com, the link mistakenly directs them to a website that requires viewers to be 18 or older. "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy it," a Mattel spokesperson said, according to AP News.

Mattel Takes Action to Fix Website Error on "Wicked" Dolls

Mattel advises anyone who has bought these dolls to either discard the packaging or cover the link to prevent further issues. The company is also encouraging customers to reach out to its customer service for more information on addressing the error.

The "Wicked" dolls, released as part of a collaboration with Universal Pictures, feature the characters Elphaba and Glinda, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the upcoming film, per The Washington Post.

The dolls were introduced earlier this year and have been promoted on platforms like Instagram, where the stars of the movie were seen unveiling the collection.

"Wicked," a popular Broadway musical, is set to premiere as a film on November 22, with a sequel planned for 2025. The stage adaptation's storyline explores the relationship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch, and Glinda, the Good Witch, in a retelling of "The Wizard of Oz" from a new perspective.

Mattel has assured customers that it is working to correct the misprint on future packaging, aiming to prevent any further confusion.