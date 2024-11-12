logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Mattel Apologizes for Printing Wrong Website on "Wicked" Dolls, Leading to Adult Site

| By

Mattel Apologizes for Printing Wrong Website on “Wicked” Dolls Mattel Apologizes for Printing Wrong Website on “Wicked” Dolls
The Mattel, Inc. logo is displayed outside the headquarters of the toy company known for products including Barbie and Hot Wheels in El Segundo, California on June 8, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Mattel has issued a public apology following an error on the packaging of its "Wicked" movie-themed dolls that directs customers to an adult website.

The misprint, which affects a line of dolls based on characters from the upcoming "Wicked" film adaptation, has drawn significant attention on social media, with many users sharing photos of the incorrect web address.

The issue surfaced when customers who purchased the special edition dolls discovered that the link printed on the back of the packaging leads to an adult-rated site, not the intended promotional page for the film.

Instead of taking users to WickedMovie.com, the link mistakenly directs them to a website that requires viewers to be 18 or older. "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy it," a Mattel spokesperson said, according to AP News.

Mattel Takes Action to Fix Website Error on "Wicked" Dolls

Mattel advises anyone who has bought these dolls to either discard the packaging or cover the link to prevent further issues. The company is also encouraging customers to reach out to its customer service for more information on addressing the error.

The "Wicked" dolls, released as part of a collaboration with Universal Pictures, feature the characters Elphaba and Glinda, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the upcoming film, per The Washington Post.

The dolls were introduced earlier this year and have been promoted on platforms like Instagram, where the stars of the movie were seen unveiling the collection.

"Wicked," a popular Broadway musical, is set to premiere as a film on November 22, with a sequel planned for 2025. The stage adaptation's storyline explores the relationship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch, and Glinda, the Good Witch, in a retelling of "The Wizard of Oz" from a new perspective.

Mattel has assured customers that it is working to correct the misprint on future packaging, aiming to prevent any further confusion.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Tesla Soars to $1 Trillion Market Value Following Trump-Musk Rally Franchise News

Tesla Soars To $1 Trillion Market Value Following Trump-Musk Rally

Trump's Win Sparks Bitcoin Rally, Cryptocurrency Prices Hit New Peaks Franchise News

Trump's Win Sparks Bitcoin Rally, Cryptocurrency Prices Hit New Peaks

Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Dies at 95 Franchise News

Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Dies At 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Franchise News

Mattel Apologizes for Printing Wrong Website on “Wicked” Dolls Franchise News

Mattel Apologizes for Printing Wrong Website on "Wicked" Dolls, Leading to Adult Site

FTX Sues Binance and Ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao Franchise News

FTX Sues Binance and Ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao Over $1.76 Billion "Fraudulent" Share Deal

Franchise News

Amazon to Merge Whole Foods and Fresh Networks in New Grocery Experiments

Amazon to Merge Whole Foods and Fresh Networks
Franchise News

Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords, Experts Say

Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords
Franchise News

Luxury Cruise Offers US Citizens Four-Year Trip to Escape from Trump Presidency

Luxury Cruise Offers US Citizens Four-Year Trip
Franchise News

TSMC Suspends Advanced Chip Shipments to Chinese Firms Amid US Orders

TSMC Denies US Investigation into Chip Dealings with Huawei
Franchise News

Tesla Soars to $1 Trillion Market Value Following Trump-Musk Rally

Tesla Soars to $1 Trillion Market Value Following Trump-Musk Rally

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics