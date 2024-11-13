logo

Red Lobster Revives Fan-Favorite Dish as Part of Major Revamp After Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Revives Fan-Favorite Dish as Part of Major Revamp Red Lobster Revives Fan-Favorite Dish as Part of Major Revamp
In this photo illustration, a menu is displayed on a plate at a Red Lobster restaurant on May 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Red Lobster is making waves with a revamped menu as part of its strategy to recover after emerging from bankruptcy.

One of the most exciting changes for loyal customers is the return of hush puppies, a dish that had been removed from the menu a few years ago. This decision follows a wave of online backlash from fans who expressed their disappointment when the popular cornmeal fritters were discontinued.

Red Lobster Cuts Menu Size by 20% but Adds Exciting New Dishes

The newly introduced menu, which was unveiled this week, features a more streamlined selection, with 20% fewer items than before.

However, it also includes nine new offerings, such as bacon-wrapped scallops, lobster bisque, lobster pappardelle, and a Parmesan-crusted chicken dish, NBC5 Chicago said.

According to CEO Damola Adamolekun, this menu revamp is part of a broader effort to refresh the brand and make it "relevant, compelling, and exciting" for a new generation of customers while still retaining its loyal fan base.

Red Lobster, which emerged from bankruptcy protection in September, has been under new ownership, led by Fortress Investment Group, which invested $60 million into revitalizing the chain.

Adamolekun, who previously led P.F. Chang's, was brought in to spearhead the turnaround. He emphasized that the chain aims to emulate the success of other restaurant chains, like Chili's, which have grown rapidly by streamlining their menus and focusing on food that people enjoy sharing on platforms like TikTok.

The menu changes are just one part of the restaurant's efforts to attract younger diners. Adamolekun's team is also working on updates to the restaurant's ambiance, including new lighting and music, to appeal to a younger crowd who may have enjoyed Red Lobster in the past but haven't been back recently.

Red Lobster Balances Nostalgia with Modern Revamp

Despite the excitement around the new menu, not all of Red Lobster's previous offerings are making a return. The popular "endless shrimp" deal, once a signature promotion, will not be returning in its old form.

According to CNN, Adamolekun explained that while the deal won't be completely scrapped, it will no longer be offered in a way that loses money for the company.

The reintroduction of hush puppies is seen as a major step in revitalizing the chain and catering to its long-time customers, who remember the dish fondly. While the revamped menu is focused on the future, it also honors the past by bringing back the flavors that made Red Lobster a household name.

With its mix of new and classic dishes, Red Lobster hopes to re-establish itself as a go-to destination for seafood lovers, while continuing to grow and adapt to the ever-changing restaurant industry. The menu changes are just the beginning, and it's clear that the company is determined to regain its footing and thrive once again.

Red Lobster
