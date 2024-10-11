Taco Bell Revives Fan-Favorite Double Decker Taco Ahead of Halloween Celebration

Taco Bell is making waves in the fast-food world with the exciting return of a fan-favorite item: the Double Decker Taco. This beloved treat will be available starting October 10, 2024, just in time for Halloween celebrations.

Taco Bell fans can enjoy this double-layered delight until October 30, but only at select locations across the US.

Taco Bell Brings Back the Double Decker Taco

The Double Decker Taco features a hard taco shell filled with seasoned beef, fresh lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla filled with warm refried beans. F

or those wanting a little extra flavor, the enhanced version, known as the Double Decker Taco Supreme, includes diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream. Originally launched in 1995, this item has remained a popular choice among customers.

This year, the Double Decker Taco is priced at just $2, a significant drop from its previous price of $2.99 during its last appearance in December 2023.

According to USA Today, the Double Decker Taco Supreme is currently available for $2.69, which is also a dollar less than its last price. With 310 calories for the regular taco and 330 calories for the Supreme version, customers can enjoy a satisfying meal without breaking the bank.

Taco Bell Unveils New Menu Items

In addition to the Double Decker Taco, Taco Bell has introduced the Disha Hot Discovery Box, created in collaboration with Mexican-American musician Omar Apollo.

This meal option is priced at $8.99 and includes a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco, chips with Nacho Cheese sauce, a medium drink, and three packets of Disha Hot Hot Sauce. This special sauce contains a blend of toasted tomatillos, white vinegar, tomatoes, onions, peppers, lime juice, and a secret spice mix.

Customers can also add individual packets of the Disha Hot Sauce to their orders for just 20 cents each. Taco Bell continues to innovate with new items like the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, priced at $5.49, and the Big Cheez-It Tostado for $2.99.

For those looking for a giant snack, the a la carte Big Cheez-It is available for just $1 and is 16 times larger than the regular Cheez-It cracker.

The Double Decker Taco has garnered a dedicated following over the years. After being removed from the menu in 2019, loyal customers expressed their disappointment and called for its return on social media, according to AS.com.

Taco Bell listened to this outcry and brought the item back for a limited time last year, which was met with excitement.