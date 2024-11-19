Tropicana Faces Backlash Over Orange Juice Bottle Redesign and Shrinkflation Concerns

Tropicana, one of the world's leading orange juice brands, is under fire for its recent bottle redesign and downsizing.

Customers are voicing frustration over what they see as "shrinkflation," where products are reduced in size but sold at similar or higher prices. The backlash has hit Tropicana hard, with sales plunging dramatically since the changes were introduced.

Tropicana's Bottle Redesign Sparks Outrage and Declining Sales

The redesigned bottle, which rolled out this summer, replaced Tropicana's iconic clear carafe with a more generic plastic bottle. Alongside the visual change, the bottle size dropped from 52 ounces to 46 ounces, while some retailers have failed to lower prices accordingly.

Though Tropicana suggested a price reduction of 70 cents for the smaller bottle, customers in many locations are still paying the old rates, fueling complaints, CNN said.

Sales data highlights the fallout. In July, Tropicana's sales dropped by 8.3% compared to the previous year. This decline accelerated to 10.9% in August and a steep 19% by October. Competitor Simply Orange, owned by Coca-Cola, has gained market share as customers switch brands.

The redesign is reminiscent of Tropicana's 2009 misstep when the company replaced its beloved orange-with-a-straw logo with a minimalist design.

That move triggered a swift backlash, with customers labeling the packaging "cheap-looking." Sales plummeted 20% within weeks, forcing the brand to revert to its original design.

Experts believe Tropicana's latest change lacks the distinctive appeal of the clear carafe, which had become a breakfast table staple. Packaging specialists point out that the new bottle appears generic and less recognizable on shelves, diluting its brand identity. Customers have also reported that the older bottle's ergonomic design made it easier to handle.

Tropicana Defends Redesign Amid Backlash and Rising Costs

A Tropicana spokesperson defended the redesign, saying it aimed to address customer feedback by creating a bottle that is easier to pour and store while reducing plastic use.

The company also acknowledged the time needed for customers to adjust to the new look and is investing in advertising and in-store promotions to support the transition.

Beyond packaging concerns, broader challenges in the orange juice market add to Tropicana's woes.

According to CityAM, Rising production costs, crop diseases like citrus greening, and climate-related disruptions in key growing regions, such as Brazil and Florida, have driven up the price of oranges.

These issues have compounded supply shortages, forcing juice manufacturers to pass costs onto consumers.

Tropicana's recent moves underscore the delicate balance brands must strike between innovation and customer loyalty. Whether the company can recover from this redesign blunder remains uncertain, but the episode serves as another lesson in the importance of understanding consumer preferences.