Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Propose Ending Work-from-Home for Federal Employees

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Propose Ending Work-from-Home for Federal Employees
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to voters at a caucus site at the Horizon Event Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Getty Image

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-leaders of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have proposed eliminating work-from-home privileges for federal employees.

The plan, part of their broader mission to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, was detailed in a recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece.

Musk and Ramaswamy Push for Full In-Office Work to Cut Federal Workforce

The two entrepreneurs believe that mandating a return to five-day in-office work would lead to voluntary resignations, helping to streamline government operations.

According to their estimates, this move could significantly reduce the federal workforce while ensuring that only essential roles are maintained. They argue that taxpayers should not continue to fund remote work arrangements, which they describe as a "Covid-era privilege."

Approximately 1.1 million federal employees—nearly half of the civilian workforce—are eligible for telework, with 10% working fully remote, according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), NY Post said.

These arrangements were initially expanded during the pandemic but have since faced scrutiny. In 2022, President Joe Biden emphasized a return to in-person work for most federal employees, though progress has been uneven.

Musk and Ramaswamy outlined their strategy to achieve a smaller federal government, including identifying the minimum number of employees required to perform "constitutionally permissible and statutorily mandated functions." Their plans also include relocating federal agencies away from Washington, D.C., and reducing the overall number of federal regulations.

DOGE Plans Federal Workforce Cuts, Agency Overhaul

DOGE aims to collaborate with federal appointees to determine the necessary workforce size for each agency.

Musk and Ramaswamy believe the reductions could be managed humanely, with incentives for early retirement and voluntary severance packages to ease the transition for affected employees.

Critics argue that this approach could disrupt essential services and demoralize federal workers. However, the two leaders remain firm in their stance, suggesting that a leaner federal government would lead to better accountability and efficiency.

According to NY Times, Ramaswamy recently stated that simply enforcing a five-day in-office workweek could naturally lead to a 25% reduction in the federal workforce without the need for mass firings.

This proposal comes as part of a larger effort by President-elect Donald Trump to revamp government operations. Musk has previously pledged to cut $2 trillion from the annual federal budget and consolidate federal agencies, reducing their number from over 400 to just 99.

As this plan unfolds, it is expected to spark intense debate about the future of federal work policies and the balance between modernization and workforce efficiency. For now, federal employees and stakeholders are awaiting further details on how these sweeping changes might be implemented.

Elon Musk
