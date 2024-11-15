Elon Musk's DOGE Department Starts Job Search to Tackle Government Efficiency

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, both billionaires, are leading a bold initiative to cut government waste through the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Although not an official federal agency, DOGE is the brainchild of President-elect Donald Trump and aims to reduce federal spending and streamline government operations. The department has already begun accepting applications, kicking off its mission with a controversial job posting.

Elon Musk's DOGE Begins Mass Hiring

DOGE's debut announcement came from its X account, which quickly gained 1.2 million followers.

According to CBS News, the post outlined the qualities sought in candidates: exceptional intelligence, a dedication to small-government principles, and a willingness to work more than 80 hours a week on challenging cost-reduction tasks.

However, the recruitment method faced immediate criticism. Applicants were asked to send their resumes via direct message, but initially, the account's messaging feature wasn't enabled. Even after activation, only verified users or those followed by DOGE could apply, restricting access for many.

The job offers no financial compensation, a detail Musk himself highlighted in his typical candid style. According to him, working for DOGE will be "tedious, make lots of enemies, and pay zero."

Despite this, Musk and Ramaswamy will personally review the top 1% of applications, though the criteria for evaluation remain unspecified.

DOGE's focus on "maximum transparency" includes plans to develop a public leaderboard that identifies and critiques inefficient government spending.

Musk believes this approach will encourage feedback from citizens while shedding light on wasteful practices. Critics argue that such a system may be biased, depending on who defines "waste."

Trump Team Applauds Musk's DOGE

While the initiative has drawn praise from Trump's team, calling Musk a "genius" and a "modern innovator," it has also sparked humor and skepticism online, Business Insider said.

Applicants flooded DOGE's X account with exaggerated or satirical qualifications. One hopeful claimed an ability to eat over 10 Oreos in one sitting, while another boasted of their B+ in science and JV soccer experience.

The funding source for DOGE, its budget, and the exact nature of its activities remain unclear. Questions also linger about the legal framework and sustainability of such a project.

However, Musk's track record of pushing boundaries, both in the corporate world and now in government reform, suggests that DOGE will likely attract significant attention in the coming months.