United Airlines Points to Air Traffic Controller Shortages for Newark Travel Disruptions

United Airlines revealed that a lack of air traffic controllers is causing major travel disruptions at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

According to the airline, low staffing forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reduce traffic flow on nearly half the days in November. This has affected over 343,000 passengers through delays, cancellations, and extended taxi and flight times.

On November 15 alone, staffing shortages led to flight cancellations impacting 1,880 passengers, while gate and other delays disrupted travel plans for an additional 24,558 customers, the airline stated, according to Reuters.

United emphasized the importance of addressing the issue, saying it is crucial for the FAA to rebuild staffing levels to ensure reliable and efficient air travel.

The FAA acknowledged longstanding staffing challenges in Newark's airspace. "We have been transparent about our efforts to tackle this decades-long issue," an FAA spokesperson shared.

FAA Staffing Shortages Spark Extended Flight Reductions

Earlier this year, the agency transferred 17 air traffic controllers from New York's Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) to Philadelphia to alleviate pressure in New York. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker noted that this shift has helped reduce delays while strengthening recruitment and training efforts in Philadelphia.

Despite these adjustments, the FAA remains 3,000 controllers short of its staffing target, according to NY Post. The agency reported having approximately 10,700 certified controllers last year, a figure unchanged from the previous year.

The staffing shortages have forced controllers to work six-day weeks routinely, adding strain to operations.

Safety concerns have also emerged in recent years due to near-miss incidents and runway incursions. The FAA recently initiated an audit to address risks at the nation's busiest airports, underscoring the impact of insufficient staffing on overall aviation safety.

In response to the ongoing issues, the FAA has extended reduced flight requirements at New York City-area airports until October 2025.

United Airlines has called for urgent measures to address these problems, highlighting the need for reliable air traffic management to avoid further disruptions.