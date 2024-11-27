logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

United Airlines Points to Air Traffic Controller Shortages for Newark Travel Disruptions

| By

United Airlines Points to Air Traffic Controller Shortages for Newark United Airlines Points to Air Traffic Controller Shortages for Newark
United Airlines passenger aircrafts are lined up at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on May 11, 2024. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

United Airlines revealed that a lack of air traffic controllers is causing major travel disruptions at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

According to the airline, low staffing forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reduce traffic flow on nearly half the days in November. This has affected over 343,000 passengers through delays, cancellations, and extended taxi and flight times.

On November 15 alone, staffing shortages led to flight cancellations impacting 1,880 passengers, while gate and other delays disrupted travel plans for an additional 24,558 customers, the airline stated, according to Reuters.

United emphasized the importance of addressing the issue, saying it is crucial for the FAA to rebuild staffing levels to ensure reliable and efficient air travel.

The FAA acknowledged longstanding staffing challenges in Newark's airspace. "We have been transparent about our efforts to tackle this decades-long issue," an FAA spokesperson shared.

FAA Staffing Shortages Spark Extended Flight Reductions

Earlier this year, the agency transferred 17 air traffic controllers from New York's Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) to Philadelphia to alleviate pressure in New York. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker noted that this shift has helped reduce delays while strengthening recruitment and training efforts in Philadelphia.

Despite these adjustments, the FAA remains 3,000 controllers short of its staffing target, according to NY Post. The agency reported having approximately 10,700 certified controllers last year, a figure unchanged from the previous year.

The staffing shortages have forced controllers to work six-day weeks routinely, adding strain to operations.

Safety concerns have also emerged in recent years due to near-miss incidents and runway incursions. The FAA recently initiated an audit to address risks at the nation's busiest airports, underscoring the impact of insufficient staffing on overall aviation safety.

In response to the ongoing issues, the FAA has extended reduced flight requirements at New York City-area airports until October 2025.

United Airlines has called for urgent measures to address these problems, highlighting the need for reliable air traffic management to avoid further disruptions.

Tags
United Airlines
© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Warren Buffett Prepares for the Future With $1.1 Billion Gift Franchise News

Warren Buffett Prepares For The Future With $1.1 Billion Gift And Successor Announcement

Walmart Hints at Price Increases as Tariff Concerns Mount Franchise News

Walmart Hints At Price Increases As Tariff Concerns Mount

MicroStrategy Buys Record Bitcoin Amount, Accelerating Crypto Investments Franchise News

MicroStrategy Buys Record Bitcoin Amount, Accelerating Crypto Investments

Franchise News

Disney to Pay $43.3 Million to Settle Lawsuit Franchise News

Disney to Pay $43.3 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Gender Pay Disparity in California

Bluesky’s Rapid Growth Has Meta Nervously Eyeing Its Competition Franchise News

Bluesky's Rapid Growth Has Meta Nervously Eyeing Its Competition

Franchise News

Elon Musk Criticizes California Governor's Plan to Exclude Tesla from EV Incentives

Elon Musk Criticizes California Governor’s Plan to Exclude Tesla
Franchise News

Starbucks Grapples With Ransomware Attack, Employee Schedules Affected

Starbucks Grapples With Ransomware Attack, Employee Schedules Affected
Franchise News

Microsoft Faces Delays in Fixing Major Outlook and Teams Outage

Microsoft Faces Delays in Fixing Major Outlook and Teams Outage
Franchise News

Amazon Faces Global Strikes and Protests During Black Friday Shopping Weekend

Amazon Faces Global Strikes and Protests During Black Friday Shopping
Franchise News

Macy's Reveals $154 Million Fraud, Blames Single Employee for Hidden Expenses

Macy’s Reveals $154 Million Fraud, Blames Single Employee for Hidden

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics