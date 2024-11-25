Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk Due to Packaging Mix-Up

Sugar Foods has issued a recall for its Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style after discovering that some pouches contain a different product—crispy onion strips.

The error has resulted in undeclared wheat contamination, posing serious risks to individuals with wheat allergies.

The recall involves 3.5-ounce pouches with the UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and a best-by date of June 20, 2025. The affected packages were distributed to centers across multiple states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, between September 30 and November 11.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the issue was first identified last week when a customer reported finding crispy onion strips in a bag labeled as tortilla strips. These onion strips contain wheat, which is not listed among the ingredients on the packaging for the tortilla strips.

Health Risks and Consumer Guidance on the Recall

The FDA warned that individuals with wheat allergies or severe sensitivities could face life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the mislabeled product. Sugar Foods emphasized that, so far, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported.

"People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product," the recall notice stated, according to CBS News.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. The company has taken steps to address the issue and is working closely with the FDA to ensure public safety, said USA Today.

For a complete list of states where the recalled items were distributed, visit the FDA's official recall notice or contact Sugar Foods for further assistance.