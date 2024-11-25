logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk Due to Packaging Mix-Up

| By

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk
Living Safely/X

Sugar Foods has issued a recall for its Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style after discovering that some pouches contain a different product—crispy onion strips.

The error has resulted in undeclared wheat contamination, posing serious risks to individuals with wheat allergies.

The recall involves 3.5-ounce pouches with the UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and a best-by date of June 20, 2025. The affected packages were distributed to centers across multiple states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, between September 30 and November 11.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the issue was first identified last week when a customer reported finding crispy onion strips in a bag labeled as tortilla strips. These onion strips contain wheat, which is not listed among the ingredients on the packaging for the tortilla strips.

Health Risks and Consumer Guidance on the Recall

The FDA warned that individuals with wheat allergies or severe sensitivities could face life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the mislabeled product. Sugar Foods emphasized that, so far, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported.

"People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product," the recall notice stated, according to CBS News.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. The company has taken steps to address the issue and is working closely with the FDA to ensure public safety, said USA Today.

For a complete list of states where the recalled items were distributed, visit the FDA's official recall notice or contact Sugar Foods for further assistance.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

MicroStrategy Buys Record Bitcoin Amount, Accelerating Crypto Investments Franchise News

MicroStrategy Buys Record Bitcoin Amount, Accelerating Crypto Investments

Federal Self-Driving Car Policy Gains Momentum Under Trump Team Franchise News

Federal Self-Driving Car Policy Gains Momentum Under Trump Team

Mystery Diamond Necklace, Linked to Marie Antoinette's Scandal Life

Mystery Diamond Necklace, Linked To Marie Antoinette's Scandal, Fetches $4.8 Million At Auction

Franchise News

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk Franchise News

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk Due to Packaging Mix-Up

Neuralink Gains Approval for First Clinical Trial in Canada for Franchise News

Neuralink Gains Approval for First Clinical Trial in Canada for Brain Implant

Franchise News

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Propose Ending Work-from-Home for Federal Employees

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Propose Ending Work-from-Home for Federal Employees
Franchise News

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani, Executives Indicted in Multi-Billion Fraud Case

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani, Executives Indicted in Multi-Billion Fraud Case
Franchise News

Walmart Hints at Price Increases as Tariff Concerns Mount

Walmart Hints at Price Increases as Tariff Concerns Mount
Franchise News

Google Faces Landmark Antitrust Penalties as US Seeks Chrome Browser Sale

Google Faces Landmark Antitrust Penalties as US Seeks Chrome Browser
Franchise News

Tropicana Faces Backlash Over Orange Juice Bottle Redesign and Shrinkflation Concerns

Tropicana Faces Backlash Over Orange Juice Bottle Redesign and Shrinkflation

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics