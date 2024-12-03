Costco to End Year-Round Book Sales at Hundreds of Stores Starting in 2025

Costco, the popular wholesale retailer known for offering books alongside bulk goods, will remove its year-round book section from most of its US stores starting in January 2025.

The change, affecting 500 out of 600 locations, will limit book sales to the holiday season and other selected times.

The decision, first reported by The New York Times and Yahoo Finance, comes as Costco faces challenges with labor-intensive stocking processes and shifting consumer trends. Unlike other products that can be restocked using forklifts, books require manual handling, adding to operational costs.

Another factor influencing the move is the rise of online shopping. According to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights, 71% of Americans reported purchasing books through Amazon in 2023, overshadowing in-store options like Costco, Target, and Barnes & Noble.

According to USA Today, the convenience of online book buying appears to be reshaping how readers shop, making it harder for brick-and-mortar retailers to compete.

While Costco's decision has disappointed many loyal shoppers who relied on its discounted book selection, there is a chance the book section could return. The company has indicated that if sales perform well in stores where books are still available, the sections might expand again. Conversely, poor performance could lead to further reductions.

Costco's approach aligns with broader trends in American reading habits. A survey by Test Prep Insight found that 51.5% of US adults read at least one book annually, with print books remaining the most popular format. Audiobooks, however, have grown in popularity, reflecting changes in how people consume content.

Starting in 2025, Costco shoppers will primarily find books during the holiday season, from September to December, when demand for gifts typically surges. During these months, Costco may cater to book lovers by offering a more curated selection.

Although Costco has not officially commented on the change, publishing executives are watching the move closely, particularly during the release of high-profile books like Taylor Swift's official Eras Tour book, Fox Business said.

If such titles perform well at other retailers, it could influence Costco's future decisions.

For now, Costco's transition away from year-round book sales signals a shift in the retail landscape, leaving book enthusiasts to adapt to the new reality. Whether the beloved book tables will make a permanent return remains uncertain, but the retailer's flexibility suggests that customer demand could shape its future offerings.