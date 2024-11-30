Costco Organic Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns in Five States

More than 10,000 cartons of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture-Raised 24-Count Eggs sold at Costco stores are being recalled due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

The eggs were distributed by Handsome Brook Farms, a New York-based supplier, to 25 Costco locations across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee starting November 22.

Kirkland Signature Eggs Recalled Due to Potential Contamination

The recall affects egg cartons labeled with Julien code 327 and a "use by" date of January 5, 2025. These packages can be identified by the UPC 9661910680, printed on the container. According to Handsome Brook Farms, the eggs were not originally intended for retail sale but were mistakenly packaged and shipped.

The company has since introduced additional measures and staff retraining to prevent such errors in the future.

According to CNN, Salmonella, the bacteria linked to the recall, can cause serious health problems, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of infection include fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, which can appear within six hours to six days after exposure and may last up to a week.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Handsome Brook Farms advise consumers to stop using the recalled eggs immediately.

Costco Customers Advised to Return Recalled Eggs for Full Refund

Customers can return the affected products to Costco for a full refund or dispose of them properly to avoid any risk of contamination.

This recall is separate from a previous salmonella outbreak linked to eggs from Milo's Poultry Farms, which resulted in 93 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations across 12 states. Those eggs have already been removed from store shelves, CBS News said.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact Handsome Brook Farms directly at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm EST or email recall@hbfeggs.com.

While no illnesses have been tied to this incident, the recall highlights the ongoing importance of food safety measures to protect consumers from serious health risks.