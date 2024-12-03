Moana 2 Breaks Record for Biggest 5-Day Opening, Alongside Wicked and Gladiator II

The Thanksgiving weekend saw a historic boost at the box office, with Disney's Moana 2, Universal's Wicked, and Paramount's Gladiator II leading the charge, setting a new five-day opening record.

Together, the three films generated an estimated $420 million, surpassing the previous Thanksgiving record of $315.6 million set in 2018. The success of these films marked a turning point for the box office, with Moana 2 becoming the standout performer.

Moana 2 Leads Thanksgiving Box Office Surge with $221 Million Opening

According to CNN, Moana 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Disney's beloved 2016 animated film, grossed a stunning $221 million domestically in its opening, making it the highest-grossing five-day opening for any animated film, overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $204.6 million earlier this year.

The sequel's success exceeded expectations, with its Friday-to-Sunday haul of $135.5 million marking the best opening weekend for a Walt Disney animated film, surpassing Frozen II's $130.2 million.

Alongside Moana 2, Wicked, the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, earned $262.4 million domestically, bringing in an additional $80 million over the weekend. Gladiator II, the sequel to the 2000 epic Gladiator, also performed well, grossing $111.2 million to date.

Despite the films' varying genres—musicals, animated adventure, and historical action—audiences flocked to theaters, helping drive a massive box office total.

Thanksgiving Hits Showcase Theatrical Power Amid Streaming Era

The success of these three films shows the power of a well-timed release strategy. Analysts noted that having multiple blockbusters debut in the same weekend created a wave of excitement for moviegoers, similar to the summer phenomenon of Barbenheimer—the pairing of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst, explained that these movies' combined draw helped create a buzz for the theater experience, showcasing how theatrical releases can still thrive alongside streaming options.

Moana 2's performance was particularly impressive, with audiences undeterred by mixed critical reviews, Yahoo said.

The film earned an 87% approval rating from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, despite a more lukewarm 65% from critics. Internationally, Moana 2 also performed well, grossing $165.3 million, bringing its global total to $386.3 million.

In addition to the big three, the action movie Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, earned $12.89 million in its third weekend, while The Best Christmas Pageant Ever rounded out the top five with a $3.27 million haul.

Despite the strong competition, these films are expected to have long-lasting runs at the box office, continuing to draw audiences into theaters in the coming weeks.

This record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend highlights the growing success of major theatrical releases. With no major competition until mid-December for Gladiator II and Moana 2, and Wicked offering interactive showings starting December 25, these films are poised to keep the box office buzzing through the holiday season.