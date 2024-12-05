OpenAI's Sam Altman Explains How Artificial General Intelligence Will Change Less Than Expected

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, a leading figure in artificial intelligence (AI), recently downplayed the immediate impact of artificial general intelligence (AGI), suggesting it may not radically change the world as much as many fear.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Altman predicted that AGI, the point where AI systems can perform tasks as well as or better than humans, could be achieved within the next few years. However, he emphasized that the true transformative effects of AI will unfold gradually.

Sam Altman Defends AI Advancements Amid Rivalries and Legal Challenges

Altman acknowledged that AI advancements, including AGI, will boost economic growth and significantly impact industries, but he argued against viewing AGI as an existential threat.

Instead, he described it as a step in AI's evolution that society will learn to adapt to over time.

He highlighted OpenAI's commitment to developing safe and responsible AI systems, pointing to ChatGPT's widespread use as a testament to the company's iterative approach to safety and robustness, NY Times said.

The rise of AGI has not been without controversy. OpenAI faces growing competition from rivals like Elon Musk's xAI and legal challenges over its use of copyrighted material for AI training. Altman expressed disappointment over tensions with Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, who has criticized the company for prioritizing profit over its original nonprofit mission.

Altman defended OpenAI's transition toward commercial products, explaining that the immense resources required to develop advanced AI systems necessitated a shift in its funding model.

OpenAI Secures $6.6 Billion, Highlights AI's Ethical and Economic Challenges

According to Variety, Despite challenges, OpenAI has seen substantial success. The company recently secured $6.6 billion in funding, valuing it at $157 billion.

This financial backing, primarily from Microsoft and Nvidia, underscores its leading role in AI innovation.

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest investor, holds an exclusive license to its AI technologies, although Altman acknowledged occasional differences in priorities between the two companies.

Beyond AGI, Altman emphasized the need for the AI industry to address broader ethical and economic concerns. He called for new frameworks to compensate creators whose work is used in AI training, hinting that copyright laws alone may not fully resolve the challenges posed by generative AI.

Altman also highlighted OpenAI's progress in tools that enhance internet use, reflecting his optimism about AI's potential to improve daily life. While AGI may arrive sooner than many expect, Altman reassured that its integration into society will be a measured process, offering time for adaptation and progress.