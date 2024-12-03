Apple Sued for Allegedly Monitoring Employees' Personal Devices, Restricting Pay Discussions

Apple, a global tech leader, is facing legal trouble over allegations that it invaded employees' privacy and restricted their ability to discuss workplace concerns, including pay.

Amar Bhakta, a digital advertising employee at Apple since 2020, filed the lawsuit in California state court, claiming the company forces employees to install software on personal devices used for work. This software allegedly allows Apple access to private information, including emails, photos, health data, and smart home systems.

Apple Denies Claims of Confidentiality Policies Restricting Employee Rights

The lawsuit also accuses Apple of silencing employees by enforcing strict confidentiality policies, Reuters said.

Bhakta stated that he was barred from discussing his job on podcasts and was instructed to remove information about his work conditions from his LinkedIn profile.

According to the complaint, these practices discourage whistleblowing, limit employee mobility in the job market, and restrict freedom of speech.

Apple has denied the allegations, asserting that the claims lack merit. The company emphasized that its employees are trained annually about their right to discuss working conditions, including pay.

Apple stated it is committed to protecting the innovative work of its teams and ensuring employee rights are respected.

Bhakta's lawsuit is part of a growing number of legal actions against Apple. In June, two women accused the company of underpaying female workers in engineering, marketing, and customer support roles.

Additionally, the US labor board has filed at least three complaints against Apple, alleging it discouraged employees from discussing pay and discrimination issues, sometimes through restrictions on social media and workplace communication platforms like Slack. Apple has consistently denied wrongdoing in these cases.

California Labor Law Targets Apple's Privacy Practices

A unique aspect of Bhakta's lawsuit is that it was filed under the California Private Attorneys General Act.

According to AndroidAuthority, this law enables employees to sue their employer on behalf of the state for labor violations, with a portion of any penalties recovered going to the workers.

If successful, the lawsuit could lead to significant fines for Apple based on the number of employees affected.

This case has broader implications for the tech industry, where the line between personal and professional lives is often blurred.

Many companies, including Apple, require employees to use personal devices for work, sometimes exposing private data to company oversight. Critics argue this practice raises significant privacy concerns and that clearer boundaries are needed.

As the lawsuit progresses, it could set a precedent for how far employers can go in monitoring their employees' personal lives, potentially reshaping workplace privacy standards in the tech sector and beyond.