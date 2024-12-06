Eli Lilly Plans Major Wisconsin Expansion to Address Weight-Loss Drug Shortages

Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical giant, announced a $3 billion expansion of its manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to address the growing demand for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs.

This move is part of the company's strategy to scale production as its medications like Zepbound and Mounjaro continue to experience surging popularity.

Eli Lilly to Expand Wisconsin Plant, Add 750 Jobs to Tackle Drug Shortages

The facility, which Lilly acquired earlier this year from Nexus Pharmaceuticals, will undergo significant upgrades.

Once complete, it will manufacture injectable drugs, including the company's blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes treatments, while also handling device assembly and packaging. Construction is set to begin in 2024, with production expected to start by the end of 2025.

This expansion will create an estimated 750 jobs, adding to the current workforce of over 100 employees. The positions will include roles for operators, technicians, engineers, and scientists.

Additionally, more than 2,000 construction workers will be employed during the project. Advanced automation, such as robotics and digital systems, will be integrated into the facility to increase efficiency and ensure precision.

The announcement follows persistent shortages of Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound and its diabetes treatment Mounjaro, both containing tirzepatide.

The US Food and Drug Administration briefly removed tirzepatide from its drug shortage list earlier this year but is reconsidering its status following a lawsuit involving non-FDA-approved versions.

Since its US launch in late 2023, Zepbound has seen over 5.2 million prescriptions, reflecting the overwhelming demand, CNBC said.

Eli Lilly's $23 Billion Expansion Fuels Global Push to Meet Drug Demand

Lilly's investment in Wisconsin is part of a larger global manufacturing expansion. The company has committed over $23 billion since 2020 to building, upgrading, and acquiring facilities worldwide.

According to FiercePharma, this includes a $4.5 billion research and development hub in Indiana, a $1.7 billion site in North Carolina, and major projects in Ireland and Germany.

These investments are aimed at meeting the rising demand for its diabetes and weight-loss drugs, which combined generated $4.4 billion in sales last quarter.

Lilly's Pleasant Prairie plant will become its largest US manufacturing site outside its home state of Indiana. Company executives emphasized the importance of this investment, stating it aligns with their mission to address current shortages while preparing for future innovations.

Local leaders in Wisconsin welcomed the announcement, highlighting the economic benefits for the region.

As the pharmaceutical sector faces increasing pressure to meet global demand for effective treatments, Eli Lilly's rapid expansion demonstrates its commitment to delivering critical medicines to millions of patients.