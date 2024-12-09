Family Accuses Elon Musk of Misleading Claims in Tesla "Autopilot" Fatality

The family of a man who died in a deadly car crash while his Tesla was in "Autopilot" mode is suing Elon Musk and the company for misleading claims about the self-driving feature's capabilities.

The tragedy occurred on February 18, 2023, when 31-year-old Genesis Giovanni Mendoza Martinez's Tesla slammed into a fire truck while driving on northbound Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek, California, CBS News said.

His parents and brother, who were also in the car and injured, have filed the lawsuit, claiming Tesla misrepresented its technology as fully functional and safe.

Family Sues Tesla Over Fatal Autopilot Crash

The family argues that Genesis bought his Model S under the belief that Tesla's Autopilot technology could drive itself. The crash left him dead at the scene while his brother Caleb suffered serious injuries.

Authorities say the fire truck involved in the collision was stationed on the freeway due to another accident at the time. Four firefighters also sustained minor injuries but were released from the hospital a short time later.

According to Independent, Tesla has denied responsibility for the crash, stating that its cars have been appropriately tested and are safe under state laws.

In court, Tesla also claimed that the fatality may have resulted from the driver's own actions rather than a failure of the car's design or features.

Additionally, the company stated that no extra warnings would have prevented the crash or the damages related to it.

Despite these claims, the US government has criticized Tesla for overstating the abilities of its self-driving technology.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been one of the sharpest critics of the company, emphasizing concerns about how Tesla's technology has been rolled out on public roads.

Crash Sparks New Concerns About Tesla's Autopilot Safety

The family's lawyer has pointed out that Tesla continues to use public roads to test its self-driving technology. He described this as dangerous, particularly because many older Tesla models still operate with flaws that make the Autopilot system unsafe.

According to the attorney, instead of addressing these risks through recalls, Tesla introduces software updates that fail to address underlying issues.

The lawyer criticized this approach, arguing that Tesla pushes these cars out too soon without proper testing.

The crash has intensified questions about whether Tesla's self-driving features are truly reliable and safe for drivers and other road users.

While the carmaker remains firm in defending the safety of its cars, this incident has added another layer to concerns over Autopilot's limitations and the way Tesla implements updates to its vehicles.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, with the California Highway Patrol leading the inquiry into the events leading to this fatal accident.

Meanwhile, Tesla did not respond to media inquiries regarding the family's claims or the recent lawsuit as of the latest reports.

This legal battle highlights ongoing concerns surrounding technological developments in the automotive industry and the growing scrutiny of companies like Tesla, as they attempt to balance innovation with safety on public roadways.