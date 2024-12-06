logo

Honda Recalls 206,000 SUVs Over Fuel Leak, Fire Risk

The Honda logo is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2017. AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB

Honda is recalling nearly 206,000 SUVs in the United States due to a potential safety hazard involving the fuel system.

A defect in certain Honda Passport and Pilot models could lead to fuel leakage during a crash, increasing the risk of fire.

The recall affects specific 2023-2024 Honda Passports and 2023-2025 Honda Pilots. According to documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday, the issue arises from an incomplete connection between the fuel filler neck tube and the fuel filler pipe, AP News said.

This manufacturing glitch occurred during the installation process, leaving the connection vulnerable to separation under certain conditions.

So far, Honda has reported one warranty claim related to this issue but has not received any reports of injuries or fires. The company's records, which span December 2018 through November 2023, indicate no crashes associated with the defect.

Free Repairs Offered in Honda Recall Affecting 206,000 SUVs for Safety Checks

To address the problem, Honda dealerships will inspect the affected vehicles and, if necessary, reconnect the fuel filler neck and pipe.

According to ConsumerReports, The inspections and repairs will be provided free of charge to vehicle owners.

Honda plans to notify affected customers by mail starting January 6, 2025. Owners can also check if their SUV is part of the recall by visiting Honda's recall website at recalls.honda.com or contacting the company directly at 888-234-2138.

The defect involves the system that transfers fuel from the gas pump to the tank. If the fuel filler neck tube becomes detached from the filler pipe during an accident, gasoline could leak, creating a potential fire hazard.

This issue highlights the importance of properly secured fuel system components in ensuring vehicle safety during a crash.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to take action as soon as they receive notification from Honda. Dealers will inspect the vehicles to confirm whether repairs are needed. Drivers experiencing issues or concerned about the recall can contact their local Honda dealership or the NHTSA.

This recall serves as a reminder of the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and adherence to safety recalls. Honda's prompt action aims to prevent potential incidents and ensure the safety of its customers.

For further details, affected owners are urged to stay informed through official Honda communications and the NHTSA's website.

