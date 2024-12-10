logo

Hershey Becomes Target for Mondelez's Expanding Snack Empire

This photograph shows the logo of Mondelez International a US confectioner behind major brands including Toblerone and Oreo, on a factory in Bern, on November 25, 2024. AFP via Getty Images/FABRICE COFFRINI

Mondelez International, the maker of Oreos and Ritz crackers, is exploring the acquisition of Hershey Company, one of America's most iconic chocolate brands.

If successful, the deal would create a snack and candy powerhouse with nearly $50 billion in combined annual sales, making it one of the largest in the industry.

Mondelez Renews Interest in Hershey as Global Chocolate Market Heats Up

News of the potential merger has caused a stir in the financial markets. Hershey's stock surged by nearly 15% after reports of Mondelez's interest, reaching its highest single-day gain in over eight years. Mondelez, however, saw its shares dip slightly by 2.3%.

According to Yahoo, this isn't the first time Mondelez has eyed Hershey. In 2016, Mondelez made a $23 billion offer that was rejected by Hershey.

The renewed interest comes as Mondelez looks to strengthen its global chocolate market share, expand its presence in the United States, and leverage Hershey's strong brand portfolio for growth in Europe.

Hershey, headquartered in Pennsylvania, is valued at approximately $44 billion, including its debt. Its famous products, like Reese's, Hershey's Kisses, and PayDay, have made it a household name for generations.

However, rising costs for cocoa and sugar, coupled with cautious consumer spending, have put pressure on the company's financial performance. Hershey recently lowered its sales and earnings forecasts, making it a potentially attractive acquisition target for Mondelez.

The Hershey Trust, which owns about 80% of Hershey's voting power, holds the key to any deal. The trust has historically resisted selling the company, prioritizing its long-term independence. However, it has been diversifying its investments in recent years, which could make a merger more plausible.

Mondelez-Hershey Merger Could Bolster Cocoa Purchasing Power Amid Rising Costs

Analysts believe that acquiring Hershey would offer significant benefits to Mondelez. It would increase Mondelez's purchasing power for cocoa, helping to manage rising costs, CNN said.

Additionally, Hershey's dominance in the US market could serve as a gateway for Mondelez to expand further into global markets.

The snack industry is currently seeing increased consolidation as companies adapt to changing consumer habits. Shoppers are becoming more health-conscious and cutting back on sugary treats, forcing brands to innovate or seek partnerships to stay competitive. Recent deals, such as Mars' $30 billion acquisition of Kellanova, highlight the growing trend.

Though talks are still in early stages, the potential merger could reshape the confectionery landscape. For now, both companies have declined to comment on the reports, leaving the industry and consumers waiting for further developments.

