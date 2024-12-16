Donald Trump's Transition Team Targets Crash Disclosure Rule Opposed by Tesla

The Trump transition team is considering removing a federal crash-reporting rule that automakers, including Tesla, have long criticized as burdensome.

This move, reportedly outlined in documents reviewed by Reuters, could significantly impact government oversight of safety in vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance or self-driving technologies.

Tesla's Crash Data Sparks Debate Over Safety Rules and Automated Vehicle Oversight

Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has been at the center of this debate. The company has reported over 1,500 crashes under the rule, accounting for the majority of data submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This crash data has been pivotal in multiple investigations, including those that resulted in Tesla recalls in 2023. Critics argue that dropping the reporting requirement could limit the government's ability to monitor and address safety concerns related to automated vehicles.

The current rule, implemented by NHTSA in 2021, mandates that automakers report crashes involving driver-assistance or self-driving systems if they were engaged within 30 seconds of the incident.

NHTSA has defended the rule, emphasizing its importance for identifying safety risks and improving automated driving technologies. Data collected under this rule has already contributed to ten investigations and nine recalls involving multiple companies.

According to USA Today, among the high-profile crashes involving Tesla vehicles is a 2023 incident in Virginia, where a car using Tesla's "Autopilot" system collided with a tractor-trailer, resulting in the driver's death.

Another crash that year involved a Tesla hitting a firetruck in California, killing the driver and injuring four firefighters. These cases highlight the need for detailed crash data to identify potential flaws in autonomous systems.

Trump Transition Team Pushes to Ease Safety Rules, Potentially Benefiting Tesla

The transition team's recommendations, however, suggest that the rule imposes excessive demands on automakers.

The group has also proposed broader changes, including relaxing regulations to encourage the development of self-driving technology.

While it's unclear whether Musk directly influenced these recommendations, his relationship with Trump has drawn attention.

Musk, who reportedly donated over $250 million to Trump's campaign, was recently named co-leader of a new government efficiency department under Trump's proposed administration, Yahoo said.

Tesla has argued that the crash-reporting rule unfairly portrays the company as responsible for a disproportionate number of accidents.

Experts note that Tesla collects more real-time crash data than many competitors, making its incident reports appear higher.

This reporting disparity, combined with Tesla's larger fleet of driver-assisted vehicles, means its systems are often engaged in complex scenarios where failures can occur.

Other automakers, represented by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, have also criticized the rule. Still, NHTSA maintains that this data is critical for monitoring the safety of emerging technologies as they become more prevalent on the roads.

If the Trump administration proceeds with these changes, it could reshape how automated vehicle safety is regulated in the US, with Tesla positioned as one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Critics warn that this shift could reduce transparency and make it harder for regulators to address safety issues effectively.