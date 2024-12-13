logo

Stanley Recalls Millions of Travel Mugs Due to Faulty Lids Causing Injuries

| By

Stanley tumblers are displayed on a shelf at a Dick's Sporting Goods store on February 02, 2024 in Daly City, California. Getty Image/Justin Sullivan

Stanley, the popular drinkware brand, has issued a recall for approximately 2.6 million travel mugs due to a potential burn hazard caused by faulty lids.

The recall includes all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the US from June 2016 through December 2024. These mugs, available in various colors and sizes, were sold at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Dick's Sporting Goods for prices ranging from $20 to $50.

Stanley Recalls Travel Mugs After 38 Burn Injuries Linked to Faulty Lids

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall after Stanley received 91 reports of lids detaching unexpectedly during use.

This flaw, caused by the lids' threads shrinking under heat and torque, resulted in 38 reported burn injuries globally, including two in the U.S. Some of these incidents required medical attention.

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected mugs immediately and request a free replacement lid through Stanley's dedicated recall website or by contacting their customer service.

To identify affected products, consumers should check the product identification numbers located on the bottom of the mugs.

Models involved include 12-ounce, 16-ounce, and 20-ounce sizes of the Switchback and Trigger Action mugs, with identification numbers such as 20-01437, 20-02033, and others listed on the recall site, CBS News said.

The recall is part of Stanley's commitment to customer safety and product improvement. In a statement, the company assured customers it had addressed the issue and emphasized its dedication to producing high-quality, reliable products.

Stanley Addresses Safety Risks With Recall and Replacement Program

This recall comes on the heels of previous concerns about Stanley products, including lawsuits earlier this year over claims of lead content in their manufacturing process.

While Stanley clarified that any lead used is sealed beneath stainless steel and inaccessible to consumers, the latest recall focuses solely on the faulty lids of certain travel mugs.

According to ABC News, Consumers are encouraged to act promptly to ensure their safety. Reports of defective lids have highlighted the risks associated with hot beverages spilling unexpectedly, making the replacement lids a priority for affected users.

For assistance, consumers can visit Stanley's recall website or call 866-792-5445, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 pm ET. Businesses and individuals who may have purchased these mugs are also advised to inform others about the recall to prevent further injuries.

Stanley's proactive measures aim to maintain trust in the brand while prioritizing the safety of its customers.

