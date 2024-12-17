Amazon Under Fire After Senate Report Reveals Rejected Safety Measures

Amazon is facing widespread criticism after a new Senate report revealed that the company rejected safety recommendations, despite clear evidence of increasing worker injuries.

The investigation shows that Amazon's strict production quotas may be linked to dangerous working conditions in its warehouses.

Amazon Rejected Safety Fixes to Protect Profits

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, found that Amazon ignored expert advice to improve safety for warehouse workers.

The committee's investigation revealed that Amazon executives rejected changes, such as slowing down work speeds and providing more breaks, because they feared it might impact customer delivery times.

According to CBS News, the report points to several internal studies, including a 2021 investigation by Amazon itself. These studies warned that warehouse employees were exceeding safe work limits, increasing their risk of repetitive motion injuries.

Experts recommended using software to monitor worker tasks and providing more time for rest. However, senior leaders at Amazon reportedly decided against these safety measures to prioritize "customer experience" and productivity.

Critics argue that Amazon puts profits over people, leading to dangerous conditions. Senator Sanders called the findings "unacceptable" and accused Amazon of ignoring worker safety in favor of higher profits.

Amazon Rejects Senate Report Claims, Cites Improved Safety Records

The report also highlights programs like "Project Soteria" and "Project Elderwand," where Amazon studied ways to reduce injuries but failed to act on key findings, Forbes said.

Amazon, however, denies the accusations. The company says the Senate report uses outdated information and unfairly misrepresents its safety record.

In a statement, Amazon argued that injury rates have gone down in recent years and said its warehouses operate below the industry average for safety incidents.

Meanwhile, investigations into Amazon's delivery network raised similar concerns. A separate analysis found that trucking contractors for Amazon have a higher rate of safety violations, such as speeding and distracted driving.

This comes after a fatal accident in Texas, where a contract driver was involved in a crash.

The Senate report brings fresh attention to Amazon's workplace safety policies, with critics calling for major changes. Lawmakers and worker advocates say Amazon must act quickly to improve conditions, reduce injuries, and ensure employees are treated fairly.

As one of the largest employers in the country, Amazon's safety practices could have a big impact on the industry. The report adds pressure on the company to balance its fast delivery promises with the health and safety of its workers.