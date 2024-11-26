logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Amazon Faces Global Strikes and Protests During Black Friday Shopping Weekend

| By

Amazon Faces Global Strikes and Protests During Black Friday Shopping Amazon Faces Global Strikes and Protests During Black Friday Shopping
A worker moves a package with the logo of Amazon at a packing station of a redistribution centre of US online retail giant Amazon in Werne, western Germany, on November 21, 2024. Ina FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon workers in over 20 countries, including the United States, are preparing for coordinated strikes and protests starting on Black Friday and continuing through Cyber Monday.

The global demonstrations aim to spotlight what organizers describe as the company's unfair labor practices and environmental negligence during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

The protests are led by UNI Global Union and Progressive International, with actions planned in major cities across the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, and Brazil. Thousands of workers in Germany are expected to strike in key cities like Koblenz and Leipzig, according to CBS News.

In New Delhi, workers will rally against poor treatment during heatwaves, while garment workers in Bangladesh will join the global call for justice.

Amazon Workers Demand Fair Treatment, Union Rights

The campaign, operating under the slogan "Make Amazon Pay," seeks to highlight issues such as low wages, environmental damage, and the suppression of workers' rights.

Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union, stated that Amazon's relentless pursuit of profit has come at a high cost to its workers and society. She emphasized that global protests reflect employees' unwavering demand for fairness and union representation.

Amazon has defended its labor policies. A company spokesperson said that Amazon is proud of the competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and safe working conditions it provides, adding that the company listens to feedback while continually seeking improvements.

Unionization efforts within Amazon have seen limited success. A Staten Island warehouse became the first US Amazon facility to unionize in 2022, though similar attempts have failed elsewhere, said Mashable.

The upcoming demonstrations mark the fifth year of Black Friday protests against Amazon. Organizers believe this collective action will not only challenge Amazon's practices but also lay the groundwork for a fairer future, where human dignity is prioritized over profits.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Walmart Hints at Price Increases as Tariff Concerns Mount Franchise News

Walmart Hints At Price Increases As Tariff Concerns Mount

MicroStrategy Buys Record Bitcoin Amount, Accelerating Crypto Investments Franchise News

MicroStrategy Buys Record Bitcoin Amount, Accelerating Crypto Investments

Federal Self-Driving Car Policy Gains Momentum Under Trump Team Franchise News

Federal Self-Driving Car Policy Gains Momentum Under Trump Team

Franchise News

Macy’s Reveals $154 Million Fraud, Blames Single Employee for Hidden Franchise News

Macy's Reveals $154 Million Fraud, Blames Single Employee for Hidden Expenses

Warren Buffett Prepares for the Future With $1.1 Billion Gift Franchise News

Warren Buffett Prepares for the Future With $1.1 Billion Gift and Successor Announcement

Franchise News

Elon Musk Teases Potential MSNBC Purchase Amid Comcast Spin-Off Plans

Elon Musk Teases Potential MSNBC Purchase Amid Comcast Spin-Off Plans
Franchise News

Over 240,000 Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia Vehicles Recalled Over Safety Risks

Over 240,000 Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia Vehicles Recalled Over Safety
Franchise News

McDonald's Unveils New McValue Menu Packed With Savings Options

McDonald's Unveils New McValue Menu Packed With Savings Options
Franchise News

Egg Prices Soar 30% as Holiday Baking and Avian Flu Strain Supply

Egg Prices Soar 30% as Holiday Baking and Avian Flu
Franchise News

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk Due to Packaging Mix-Up

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Recalled Over Wheat Allergy Risk

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics