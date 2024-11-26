Amazon Faces Global Strikes and Protests During Black Friday Shopping Weekend

Amazon workers in over 20 countries, including the United States, are preparing for coordinated strikes and protests starting on Black Friday and continuing through Cyber Monday.

The global demonstrations aim to spotlight what organizers describe as the company's unfair labor practices and environmental negligence during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

The protests are led by UNI Global Union and Progressive International, with actions planned in major cities across the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, and Brazil. Thousands of workers in Germany are expected to strike in key cities like Koblenz and Leipzig, according to CBS News.

In New Delhi, workers will rally against poor treatment during heatwaves, while garment workers in Bangladesh will join the global call for justice.

Amazon Workers Demand Fair Treatment, Union Rights

The campaign, operating under the slogan "Make Amazon Pay," seeks to highlight issues such as low wages, environmental damage, and the suppression of workers' rights.

Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union, stated that Amazon's relentless pursuit of profit has come at a high cost to its workers and society. She emphasized that global protests reflect employees' unwavering demand for fairness and union representation.

Amazon has defended its labor policies. A company spokesperson said that Amazon is proud of the competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and safe working conditions it provides, adding that the company listens to feedback while continually seeking improvements.

Unionization efforts within Amazon have seen limited success. A Staten Island warehouse became the first US Amazon facility to unionize in 2022, though similar attempts have failed elsewhere, said Mashable.

The upcoming demonstrations mark the fifth year of Black Friday protests against Amazon. Organizers believe this collective action will not only challenge Amazon's practices but also lay the groundwork for a fairer future, where human dignity is prioritized over profits.