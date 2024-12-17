logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

TikTok CEO and Trump Hold Talks Ahead of US Ban Deadline

| By

TikTok CEO and Trump Hold Talks Ahead of US Ban
Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, departs from the office of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) at the Russell Senate Office Building on March 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. Getty Image/Anna Moneymaker

President-elect Donald Trump met with TikTok CEO Shou Chew on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago estate as the popular social media app faces a looming ban in the United States.

The meeting comes just weeks before a January 19 deadline, which could force TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or face being shut down in the US.

TikTok Ban Looms as Supreme Court Weighs ByteDance Deadline Appeal

The law requiring TikTok to either cut ties with ByteDance or leave the US market was signed earlier this year by President Joe Biden.

The move came after Congress passed the legislation as part of a larger national security package, citing concerns that ByteDance's connection to the Chinese government could put American user data at risk.

Lawmakers have argued that TikTok's ownership could allow the Chinese government to access sensitive information or influence American users.

According to CBS News, TikTok has strongly pushed back against these claims. The company recently filed an emergency request with the US Supreme Court to delay the ban while the court reviews the law.

In the request, TikTok said it needs more time to appeal the decision and described the app as an "important platform" for millions of Americans.

During a press conference earlier on Monday, Trump said he had "a warm spot" for TikTok, pointing to the app's role in helping him connect with young voters during the recent election.

Trump had previously tried to ban TikTok during his first term but has since shifted his stance, vowing to protect the app. However, it is unclear how Trump plans to reverse the legislation, as it passed with strong bipartisan support in Congress.

Lawmakers Push Apple and Google to Remove TikTok as Deadline Nears

The January deadline places major pressure on TikTok and ByteDance. The app has more than 170 million users in the United States, and a ban would mean removing TikTok from popular app stores, ABC News said.

Lawmakers have already urged Apple and Google to prepare to take the app down if ByteDance does not meet the deadline.

While a sale could save TikTok, it would be extremely difficult to achieve in the short time left.

A big issue is TikTok's algorithm, which determines the app's personalized content feed. The Chinese government has said it will block any sale involving the algorithm, making the process more complicated.

Trump's meeting with Chew signals a potential interest in finding a solution. Trump is also scheduled to meet with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos later this week. These discussions could reveal more about Trump's plans for the tech industry as he prepares to take office.

For now, TikTok users and executives are anxiously waiting to see if the app will survive the January deadline or if its time in the United States will run out.

Tags
Donald Trump
© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Hershey Becomes Target for Mondelez’s Expanding Snack Empire Franchise News

Hershey Becomes Target For Mondelez's Expanding Snack Empire

Jeff Bezos Backs Donald Trump’s Efforts to Cut Regulations, Signals Franchise News

Jeff Bezos Backs Donald Trump's Efforts To Cut Regulations, Signals Optimism For Term

CHI-CHI's Sets Comeback for 2025 with New Agreement, Marking 20 Franchise News

CHI-CHI's Sets Comeback For 2025 With New Agreement, Marking 20 Years Since Closure

Franchise News

Starbucks Triples Parental Leave for Baristas in Employee Morale Boost Franchise News

Starbucks Triples Parental Leave for Baristas in Employee Morale Boost

TikTok CEO and Trump Hold Talks Ahead of US Ban Franchise News

TikTok CEO and Trump Hold Talks Ahead of US Ban Deadline

Franchise News

Amazon Under Fire After Senate Report Reveals Rejected Safety Measures

Amazon Under Fire After Senate Report Reveals Rejected Safety Measures
Franchise News

Elon Musk Tops World's Rich List Again as Net Worth Hits $455 Billion

Elon Musk Tops World's Rich List Again as Net Worth
Franchise News

Elon Musk's xAI Challenges ChatGPT and Gemini with Free Grok-2 Access

Elon Musk’s xAI Challenges ChatGPT and Gemini with Free Grok-2
Franchise News

Nippon Steel's Acquisition of US Steel Raises Concerns Over National Security

Nippon Steel’s Acquisition of US Steel Raises Concerns Over National
Franchise News

Ex-OpenAI Whistleblower Found Dead Months After Allegations Against AI Firm

Ex-OpenAI Whistleblower Found Dead Months After Allegations Against AI Firm

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics