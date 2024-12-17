TikTok CEO and Trump Hold Talks Ahead of US Ban Deadline

President-elect Donald Trump met with TikTok CEO Shou Chew on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago estate as the popular social media app faces a looming ban in the United States.

The meeting comes just weeks before a January 19 deadline, which could force TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or face being shut down in the US.

TikTok Ban Looms as Supreme Court Weighs ByteDance Deadline Appeal

The law requiring TikTok to either cut ties with ByteDance or leave the US market was signed earlier this year by President Joe Biden.

The move came after Congress passed the legislation as part of a larger national security package, citing concerns that ByteDance's connection to the Chinese government could put American user data at risk.

Lawmakers have argued that TikTok's ownership could allow the Chinese government to access sensitive information or influence American users.

According to CBS News, TikTok has strongly pushed back against these claims. The company recently filed an emergency request with the US Supreme Court to delay the ban while the court reviews the law.

In the request, TikTok said it needs more time to appeal the decision and described the app as an "important platform" for millions of Americans.

During a press conference earlier on Monday, Trump said he had "a warm spot" for TikTok, pointing to the app's role in helping him connect with young voters during the recent election.

Trump had previously tried to ban TikTok during his first term but has since shifted his stance, vowing to protect the app. However, it is unclear how Trump plans to reverse the legislation, as it passed with strong bipartisan support in Congress.

Lawmakers Push Apple and Google to Remove TikTok as Deadline Nears

The January deadline places major pressure on TikTok and ByteDance. The app has more than 170 million users in the United States, and a ban would mean removing TikTok from popular app stores, ABC News said.

Lawmakers have already urged Apple and Google to prepare to take the app down if ByteDance does not meet the deadline.

While a sale could save TikTok, it would be extremely difficult to achieve in the short time left.

A big issue is TikTok's algorithm, which determines the app's personalized content feed. The Chinese government has said it will block any sale involving the algorithm, making the process more complicated.

Trump's meeting with Chew signals a potential interest in finding a solution. Trump is also scheduled to meet with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos later this week. These discussions could reveal more about Trump's plans for the tech industry as he prepares to take office.

For now, TikTok users and executives are anxiously waiting to see if the app will survive the January deadline or if its time in the United States will run out.