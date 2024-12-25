logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Generational Wealth Gap: Gen X and Millennials Embrace Giving, Boomers Hold Back

| By

Generational Wealth Gap: Gen X and Millennials Embrace Giving, Boomers
RDNE Stock project/Pexels

A generational shift is redefining how wealth is passed down in America, according to a recent study by Charles Schwab.

High-net-worth Millennials and Gen Xers are leading the way in transferring their wealth while still alive, while Baby Boomers remain more reserved, prioritizing personal enjoyment of their money.

Millennials and Gen X Lead Wealth Transfer, Boomers Focus on Personal Spending

The study revealed that only 21% of wealthy Boomers said they want the next generation to enjoy their wealth during their lifetimes.

In contrast, 53% of wealthy Millennials and 44% of Gen Xers expressed a desire to share their wealth with loved ones while they are still around to witness its impact.

This trend marks a significant change in legacy planning. Younger generations are reshaping how wealth is distributed, with 97% of Millennials and Gen X respondents planning to pass on at least part of their assets during their lifetimes.

Meanwhile, only 56% of Boomers intend to do the same, FastCompany said.

Despite their openness to giving, younger wealthy Americans are more likely to impose conditions on how their money is used.

Nearly all Gen X and Millennial respondents reported including stipulations for their heirs, compared to just 34% of Boomers. These conditions reflect a growing emphasis on financial responsibility and alignment with shared family values.

The numbers at stake are substantial. On average, Millennials expect to pass along $4.7 million, the highest among the surveyed groups, while Gen X plans to transfer $4.5 million. In comparison, Boomers anticipate passing down $3.1 million.

Collectively, these wealth transfers will contribute to the "Great Wealth Transfer," an estimated $84 trillion set to move from older generations to Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z over the coming decades.

Millennials and Gen X Redefine Wealth as Stewardship, Sparking Cultural Change

However, Boomers are less inclined to prioritize wealth preservation for future generations. The survey found that 45% of Boomers plan to spend their wealth on themselves, compared to just 15% of Millennials and 11% of Gen Xers.

According to The Hill, experts believe that these trends reflect deeper societal changes. Susan Hirshman, a wealth management director at Charles Schwab, noted that younger generations are increasingly viewing themselves as stewards of wealth rather than mere beneficiaries.

This shift encourages conversations about values and responsibilities, fostering a more intentional approach to legacy planning.

As Millennials and Gen X redefine wealth-sharing norms, their choices may inspire a broader cultural shift in how Americans think about money, family, and long-term impact.

Meanwhile, Boomers continue to enjoy their hard-earned success, demonstrating that the meaning of wealth is as diverse as the generations who hold it.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

President-Elect Trump Hints at TikTok's Continued Operation in the US Franchise News

President-Elect Trump Hints At TikTok's Continued Operation In The US

Party City Closes All Stores After 40 Years, Despite Efforts Franchise News

Party City Closes All Stores After 40 Years, Despite Efforts By Turnaround Expert To Save It

Express Hid Nearly $1 Million in CEO Benefits, SEC Finds Franchise News

Express Hid Nearly $1 Million In CEO Benefits, SEC Finds

Franchise News

Generational Wealth Gap: Gen X and Millennials Embrace Giving, Boomers Franchise News

Generational Wealth Gap: Gen X and Millennials Embrace Giving, Boomers Hold Back

Sora’s Text-to-Video Technology: A New Opportunity for Small Business Growth Franchise News

Sora's Text-to-Video Technology: A New Opportunity for Small Business Growth

Franchise News

10 Entrepreneurial Traits That Investors Find Irresistible

10 Entrepreneurial Traits That Investors Find Irresistible
Franchise News

What a TikTok Ban Means for US Content Creators in 2024

What a TikTok Ban Means for U.S. Content Creators in
Franchise News

Elon Musk's Incredible Timeline: How His Visionary Ideas Became Reality

Elon Musk’s Incredible Timeline: How His Visionary Ideas Became Reality
Franchise News

Major Retail Closures in 2024: Which Brands Are Scaling Back?

Major Retail Closures in 2024: Which Brands Are Scaling Back?
Franchise News

Swiftonomics: How Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Redefined US Economic Influence

Swiftonomics: How Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Redefined US Economic Influence

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics