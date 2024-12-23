Starbucks Workers Expand Strike to More US Cities Including New York

Starbucks baristas have intensified their strike, expanding to more cities across the United States, including New York.

The ongoing strike, organized by Workers United, represents over 10,000 Starbucks employees and has now reached New Jersey, Philadelphia, and St. Louis in addition to cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, where the strike began on Friday.

Union Warns Starbucks Strike Could Hit Hundreds of Stores by Christmas Eve

This labor action comes during the critical holiday season, with baristas protesting wages, staffing shortages, and scheduling issues.

According to Reuters, the union has warned that the strike could grow to encompass "hundreds of stores" by Christmas Eve, potentially disrupting Starbucks' operations during one of the busiest times of the year.

The strike initially started in three major cities but expanded to others over the weekend. Workers United claims the company has not offered a viable solution to meet their demands, which include a significant pay increase and better working conditions.

A Denver barista described the situation as "untenable," citing wages that fail to meet the cost of living.

Starbucks, which operates more than 11,000 stores in the United States and employs around 200,000 workers, has downplayed the impact of the strike.

In a statement, the company said that only a small fraction of stores are affected and that it remains committed to ongoing negotiations. Starbucks highlighted its competitive pay—averaging $18 per hour—and benefits such as healthcare, tuition assistance, and paid family leave.

Starbucks Faces Growing Pressure Amid Worker Strikes and Wage Disputes

The union disputes these claims, arguing that Starbucks has failed to negotiate in good faith since discussions began in April. Despite over eight bargaining sessions and 30 agreements, fundamental issues like wages remain unresolved.

Workers United has proposed an immediate 64% wage increase, which Starbucks has deemed "unsustainable.", Business Insider said.

The strike has garnered community support, with customers bringing supplies and encouragement to picketing baristas. In Chicago, one worker noted that regular customers have provided food and other necessities to help workers endure the cold.

The union has accused Starbucks of backtracking on promises to reach contracts by the end of the year, escalating tensions between workers and management. The company, however, insists it is ready to resume negotiations and has called on the union to return to the table.

With the strike now reaching cities nationwide, including New York and other key locations, Starbucks faces mounting pressure to address workers' concerns as Christmas approaches.

Whether the company and the union can find common ground remains uncertain, but the growing unrest signals a pivotal moment for one of the world's most recognizable coffee brands.