Oysters, Clams Recalled Over Potential Norovirus Contamination, FDA Warns

Freshly shucked oysters sit on the counter at Drakes Bay Oyster Co. on the final day of retail and canning operations on July 31, 2014 in Inverness, California. Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued multiple recalls for oysters and Manila clams due to potential contamination with norovirus, a highly contagious virus that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness.

Consumers in several states are urged to check their seafood purchases and take necessary precautions.

FDA Issues Recall for Oysters and Clams Due to Norovirus Risk in 15 States

The recalls include oysters harvested in British Columbia, Canada, between December 1 and December 9, 2024.

According to Yahoo, these products, sold under the brand names Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay, and Royal Miyagi, were distributed to restaurants and food retailers across 15 states, including California, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania, as well as Washington, D.C.

The shellfish were processed by Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood and can be identified by certification numbers BC 740 SP and BC 6001 SP.

Additionally, oysters and Manila clams harvested in Washington state by Rudy's Shellfish between November 15 and December 11, 2024, have also been recalled. These products were distributed to restaurants and stores in states such as Arizona, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

The FDA warns that norovirus-contaminated food may appear, smell, and taste normal, making it difficult to identify.

Symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and sometimes fever. Individuals with weakened immune systems could face more severe health risks if exposed.

Retailers and Restaurants Told to Stop Selling Recalled Oysters and Clams

Retailers and restaurants are advised to stop selling or serving the affected shellfish. Consumers who have purchased these products should dispose of them or return them to the retailer for a refund.

The FDA urges anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming these products to contact their healthcare provider and report the illness to their local health department.

The recall in Canada was initiated on December 13 by San Francisco-based S&M Shellfish Co., followed by an expanded advisory by the FDA on December 18, USA Today said.

The Washington state recall began on December 12 and was later widened to include additional distribution areas.

Norovirus outbreaks are a growing concern, as contaminated shellfish have been linked to multiple cases of illness in recent years. The FDA continues to monitor the situation and collaborate with state authorities to ensure public safety.

Consumers are encouraged to stay informed about recalls and practice caution when purchasing or consuming raw or undercooked seafood. For more information, visit the FDA's official website or contact your local health department.

