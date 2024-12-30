Air Canada Flight Incident Prompts Investigation Following Halifax Landing Scare

An Air Canada Express flight experienced a frightening landing scare at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday night due to a suspected landing gear issue. The incident left passengers shaken but thankfully resulted in no injuries.

Flight AC2259 Evacuated Safely After Landing Gear Issue Causes Sparks and Fire

Flight AC2259, operated by PAL Airlines, was traveling from St. John's, Newfoundland, to Halifax with 73 passengers on board, CNN said.

As the De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft touched down, passengers reported intense shaking, sparks, and flames on the left side of the plane. Smoke also seeped into the cabin, causing further alarm among those on board.

"The plane shook quite a bit, and we started seeing fire on the left side," shared passenger Nikki Valentine. Emergency crews quickly responded, extinguishing the flames and ensuring everyone disembarked safely. However, the aircraft was unable to taxi to the terminal, and passengers were transported by bus instead.

The airport temporarily closed for about 90 minutes to address the situation, resulting in four flight diversions and several cancellations and delays. One runway was reopened shortly after, allowing flight operations to resume, according to Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for Halifax International Airport Authority.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has launched an investigation, deploying a team to determine the cause of the suspected landing gear malfunction. Until the investigation concludes, the damaged aircraft remains on the runway, with passengers' belongings still on board.

PAL Airlines Under Review Following Air Canada Flight Incident in Halifax

Air Canada expressed its gratitude for the swift response of emergency teams and acknowledged the unsettling experience for its passengers. The airline assured customers that it remains available to provide support during this time.

This incident occurred during a particularly troubling weekend for aviation safety. Just hours earlier, a tragic crash in South Korea involving a Jeju Air flight claimed the lives of 179 people.

While the Halifax incident had a much less severe outcome, it underscores the importance of safety protocols and thorough investigations in aviation.

According to AirlineRatings, PAL Airlines, which operated the flight under Air Canada's codeshare agreement, is a regional carrier based in St. John's, Newfoundland, serving Eastern Canada. The airline's safety practices, along with those of Air Canada, are expected to be closely reviewed during the investigation.

The TSB has yet to determine the exact cause of the landing gear failure but emphasized that all aspects of maintenance and emergency response would be examined. This incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of robust safety measures in air travel.