Costco Egg Recall Intensified Amid Salmonella Risk, FDA Issues High Alert

In a significant food safety development, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has escalated the recent recall of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs sold at Costco, issuing the highest level of alert, a Class I recall.

This warning comes after concerns over potential salmonella contamination in nearly 260,000 eggs distributed to stores across five US states—Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. While there have been no immediate reports of illnesses, the severity of the recall reflects the potential risk to public health.

FDA Issues Urgent Recall for Kirkland Signature Eggs After Salmonella Concerns

The eggs, sold in 24-count cartons under the Kirkland Signature brand, were distributed starting November 22, 2024, and have a use-by date of January 5, 2025.

According to NewsNation, affected consumers are urged to check their egg cartons for the Julian code 327, which appears on the side of the packaging.

If the eggs match these details, customers should either discard them or return them to Costco for a full refund.

Salmonella infections can cause severe health issues, including fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhea. While many people recover without medical treatment, those with weakened immune systems, young children, or elderly individuals are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

The CDC advises consumers to seek medical attention if they experience prolonged or severe symptoms, such as a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea lasting more than three days, or signs of dehydration.

The recall was originally issued in November but was later escalated to a Class I recall after further investigation.

A Class I recall is the most urgent level, signaling that the contaminated product poses a significant risk of serious health consequences or even death, Forbes said.

The escalation suggests that new testing results or expanded distribution data have raised concerns over the broader impact of this contamination. Salmonella is a dangerous pathogen often linked to raw or undercooked eggs, meat, and dairy products, and it can be spread through contaminated food or contact with sick individuals.

Costco and its egg supplier, Handsome Brook Farms, have responded by addressing the situation directly. The company clarified that the recalled eggs were not intended for retail distribution.

They also emphasized that the eggs' initial recall was based on early information and later investigations led to the heightened alert. As part of their response, Costco has assured that workers have been instructed to improve conditions at the facility and remove any eggs still on the shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled eggs should immediately check their cartons for the required codes. If affected, they should discard the eggs or return them for a full refund. Additionally, the FDA is continuing to monitor the situation, and consumers are encouraged to stay informed about any further developments.