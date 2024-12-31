Year in Review: The Best of Franchise Herald 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, it's time to revisit the impactful stories that resonated most with readers throughout the year. From groundbreaking innovations to legal battles and social shifts, Franchise Herald has chronicled a wide range of events that shaped industries and lives worldwide.

These stories not only informed but also sparked important conversations and insights into critical issues. This year brought forward captivating narratives that highlighted corporate accountability, technological advancements, and the ever-evolving dynamics of global business.

Here's a look at some of the most memorable moments from 2024, showcasing the breadth and depth of Franchise Herald's coverage.

AT&T reached a $13 million settlement with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) following a major data breach that compromised personal information of nearly nine million wireless customers. The breach exposed flaws in AT&T's cybersecurity and data management practices.

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk anticipates that its diabetes drug Ozempic could soon be included in US Medicare's drug price negotiations. The prediction stems from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which granted Medicare the authority to negotiate prices for high-cost medications.

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-chip company, achieved a milestone when its experimental brain implant received the FDA's "breakthrough device" designation. The recognition could fast-track the development of technology designed to restore vision in people with severe visual impairments.

Brazil's Supreme Court froze over $3 million in funds belonging to Musk's companies, citing failure to block accounts spreading misinformation in support of Brazil's former president. The court's actions underscored the legal and ethical challenges global companies face when operating in politically charged environments.

Walgreens Boots Alliance settled allegations of fraudulent billing by agreeing to pay $106.8 million. Accused of violating the federal False Claims Act, the company allegedly billed Medicare and Medicaid for uncollected prescriptions. The settlement reflects the government's commitment to holding corporations accountable for healthcare fraud.

In response to Hurricane Helene's devastation, Musk's SpaceX offered free Starlink internet for 30 days. However, survivors faced a $400 hardware cost to access the service. Despite the controversy, over 1,000 terminals were deployed to reconnect affected communities, showcasing a mix of corporate goodwill and logistical hurdles.

A lawsuit filed by contestants of MrBeast's "Beast Games" alleged unsafe conditions and unpaid wages. The 54-page lawsuit highlighted poor working conditions and inadequate medical care during filming. This legal battle shed light on ethical concerns within the entertainment industry.

Elon Musk is projected to become the first trillionaire by 2027, driven by his successful ventures with Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink. However, other billionaires like Jensen Huang and Gautam Adani are also in the race, with their own industries showing rapid growth and competitive potential.

Cathay Pacific's A350 fleet was temporarily grounded due to concerns over a potential fire hazard. Investigations revealed issues with the aircraft's design that could pose serious safety risks, leading to regulatory scrutiny and operational disruptions.

Instagram introduced new privacy settings aimed at protecting teenagers, making accounts private by default for users under 18 in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The change comes as part of the platform's efforts to combat concerns about social media's impact on young people's mental health. The update includes restricting interactions with strangers, limiting direct message access, and blocking sensitive content.

Looking Ahead to 2025

These stories from Franchise Herald reflect the diverse and impactful events of 2024. As we step into 2025, they serve as a reminder of the progress, challenges, and breakthroughs that continue to shape our world.