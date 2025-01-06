Former Fox Sports Hairstylist Accuses Skip Bayless of Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

A former hairstylist for Fox Sports has filed a lawsuit against former host Skip Bayless, alleging years of unwanted sexual advances and harassment. The lawsuit, filed in California Superior Court, claims that Bayless repeatedly pressured Noushin Faraji to engage in sexual acts, including offering her $1.5 million for sex in 2021.

Faraji, who worked at Fox Sports for over a decade, seeks unspecified damages from both Bayless and Fox Sports, accusing the company of fostering a hostile work environment that allowed such behavior to continue.

Skip Bayless Sued for Offering $1.5 Million for Sex, Job Retaliation

According to the suit, Faraji endured multiple instances of inappropriate behavior by Bayless from 2017 to 2024, including lingering hugs, cheek kisses, and direct propositions.

In one instance, Bayless allegedly offered Faraji a large sum of money in exchange for sex. After she rejected his advances, the suit claims that Bayless threatened her job, which she believes led to her eventual termination from Fox Sports in 2024.

According to AP, the complaint also names Fox Sports and its parent company, Fox Corporation, as defendants, alleging that the network's leadership ignored complaints about workplace misconduct and allowed a toxic environment to flourish.

Faraji's suit claims that Fox protected powerful individuals, including Bayless and other senior managers, despite their abusive behavior toward employees.

Faraji's legal team also claims that she faced racial and ethnic discrimination during her time at Fox, where she worked alongside employees of various ethnic backgrounds.

She alleges that Fox's human resources department failed to address her concerns, instead protecting the accused individuals while retaliating against those who spoke out. Faraji was reportedly fired for fabricated reasons after the cancellation of the show "Undisputed," which she had worked on for several years.

Lawsuit Alleges Fox Exec Dixon Groped Employee, Ignored Complaints

Additionally, the lawsuit details incidents involving other Fox Sports employees, including Charlie Dixon, Fox's executive vice president of content, who is accused of groping Faraji during a birthday party, Variety said.

Faraji claims that Joy Taylor, another Fox personality, dismissed her complaint, suggesting that both women owed their jobs to Dixon.

The lawsuit also includes claims of sexual harassment, sexual battery, retaliation, and wrongful termination. Faraji's legal team is pushing for damages, with hopes that this case will bring attention to the toxic culture they believe exists at Fox.

They also argue that the findings could be a stepping stone for future lawsuits by other employees who may have experienced similar mistreatment at the network.

Fox Sports has yet to comment further, stating that it takes these allegations seriously, but the matter is still in litigation. Meanwhile, Skip Bayless, who left Fox Sports in 2024, has not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit. He is now hosting a podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show," following his departure from the network.

As the case unfolds, it highlights the ongoing conversations around workplace harassment and the responsibility of large companies to provide safe environments for their employees.