Elon Musk's Starlink Set to Transform United Airlines Flights with High-Speed Wi-Fi

United Airlines is set to revolutionize the in-flight internet experience by offering high-speed Wi-Fi powered by Elon Musk's Starlink network.

Starting this spring, passengers on United flights will be able to access fast and reliable internet, a move that marks a significant expansion of Musk's Starlink technology beyond its initial focus on remote internet access.

Starlink Wi-Fi Coming to United Airlines: Testing in February, Full Rollout This 2025

United Airlines announced its partnership with Starlink in September 2024, and the airline has fast-tracked its plans to implement the service. Testing is scheduled to begin in February 2025, and United's first commercial flight with Starlink will take off in the spring.

Initially, the service will be available on United's Embraer E-175 aircraft, CNN said.

The airline aims to outfit its entire regional fleet by the end of 2025, with the first mainline Starlink-enabled plane set to join the skies by the end of the year. Ultimately, every United flight will be equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi.

The deal with Starlink is another example of how Musk's various companies—ranging from Tesla to SpaceX—are transforming industries far beyond technology. His vast wealth and influence have allowed him to expand the reach of his ventures, and now air travel is benefiting from his innovations.

United Airlines is not only offering faster Wi-Fi but also making it free for all MileagePlus members, the airline's frequent flyer program. This access includes streaming, shopping, gaming, and more, making the flying experience much more enjoyable for those who are part of the loyalty program.

Starlink Brings Free High-Speed Wi-Fi to United and Other Major Airlines

This move places United Airlines among several other airlines that are incorporating high-speed internet into their services.

According to USA Today, Hawaiian Airlines has already started offering free Starlink Wi-Fi on Airbus-operated flights, covering routes between Hawaii, the US mainland, and international destinations. Semi-private charter company JSX also provides complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi to passengers.

Additionally, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have introduced free Wi-Fi to their passengers in recent years, with Delta offering it to its SkyMiles members and JetBlue providing it for all flyers since 2017.

In-flight Wi-Fi has been around since 2003, but it wasn't until recent years that airlines started to make it more widely available and reliable. The Boeing Connexion service launched that year but was discontinued in 2006 due to lackluster demand.

With Starlink, however, the game is changing. Passengers on United will be able to use Wi-Fi for streaming, gaming, shopping, and other online activities, with connectivity accessible on both seatback screens and personal devices.

Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus, highlighted that the addition of Starlink to United flights is a top priority for the airline this year.

The goal is to bring the best in-flight internet service to as many passengers as possible, as quickly as possible. Passengers will only need to be MileagePlus members to enjoy free access to Starlink, which is easy to join.