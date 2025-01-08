JetBlue Plane Inspection Reveals Two Dead in Wheel Well at Florida Airport

A tragic discovery was made Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when two bodies were found in the wheel well of a JetBlue plane that had just landed from New York City.

The airline confirmed that the bodies were discovered during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection. While the identities of the two individuals have not yet been confirmed, authorities are investigating how they gained access to the aircraft's landing gear compartment.

Authorities Probe Deaths of Two Found in JetBlue Flight 1801's Landing Gear

The flight, JetBlue Flight 1801, had arrived in Fort Lauderdale at 11:10 pm after departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The discovery was made shortly after the plane landed, with a gate technician reporting the find.

According to Broward County law enforcement, the individuals, who appeared to be deceased, were found in the landing gear area.

According to CNN, the sheriff's office has since said that the medical examiner's office will perform autopsies to determine the exact causes of death.

JetBlue expressed its deep sorrow over the situation, calling it "heartbreaking." The airline has pledged to work closely with authorities to understand how this incident occurred.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is also involved in the investigation, alongside airport officials and law enforcement. At this time, the investigation has not affected airport operations, and the passengers from Flight 1801 had already deplaned.

Read Also: Disney and Fubo Merge To Form One of the Largest Pay TV Providers

FAA Issues Warning on Stowaway Risks After JetBlue Incident

This tragic event is part of an ongoing series of incidents that have raised alarms about the safety and security of airlines.

In fact, just two weeks ago, another body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane, which had flown from Chicago to Hawaii, USA Today said.

These incidents often involve stowaways, who seek to sneak onto flights by hiding in the landing gear compartments, which are not pressurized or heated. These areas are extremely dangerous, with freezing temperatures and limited oxygen at high altitudes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported that the survival rate for stowaways in wheel wells is very low, with most not surviving the ordeal. The extreme conditions and the risk of being crushed by the aircraft's wheels make these attempts highly perilous.

However, some individuals have managed to survive. For instance, in 2022, a man survived a similar experience when he stowed away in the nose wheel of a cargo plane from South Africa.

Authorities continue to investigate this latest case, with a focus on how the individuals gained access to the airplane.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding their actions remain unclear. This incident underscores the persistent dangers of stowing away on planes and highlights ongoing concerns about airport security and the vulnerability of aircraft to unauthorized access.