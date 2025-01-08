Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' Feature Under US Investigation After Crash Reports

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into Tesla vehicles following reports of crashes linked to the company's "Actually Smart Summon" feature.

The investigation covers around 2.6 million Tesla cars, following a complaint and several media reports detailing incidents where the feature failed to prevent collisions.

NHTSA Investigates Tesla's "Actually Smart Summon" After Multiple Crash Reports

Actually Smart Summon, introduced by Tesla in September, is designed to allow drivers to move their vehicles remotely via a smartphone app. It can summon the car from a parking space or drive it to another location.

However, reports suggest that some vehicles, when using the feature, failed to detect obstacles such as posts and parked cars, leading to accidents. The NHTSA's probe is focused on understanding why these crashes occurred and how Tesla's technology responds in such situations.

According to Reuters, the probe centers on the "Actually Smart Summon" feature's maximum speed, its use on public roads, and the app's connectivity.

Regulators are also examining the system's performance in unexpected conditions, such as when users have limited visibility or delay releasing the app button, which stops the vehicle.

In some cases, these delays were reportedly significant enough to prevent the user from avoiding the crash.

The NHTSA's investigation also highlights concerns regarding the amount of time available for drivers to intervene. In at least one case, the crash occurred because the driver did not have enough reaction time to stop the vehicle due to obstacles in its path.

Additionally, the feature's operation is restricted to private properties such as parking lots or driveways, but the investigation also looks at whether it was used improperly on public roads.

Read Also: FDA Tackles Pulse Oximeter Disparities With Updated Testing Recommendations

Tesla Faces Growing Scrutiny Over Full Self-Driving and Smart Summon Features

This is the second investigation into Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems in recent months.

In October, the NHTSA opened a separate investigation into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system after a series of crashes, including a fatality, Newsweek said.

Tesla has not reported the crashes under investigation, despite being required by law to disclose accidents involving autonomous driving features.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often criticized U.S. regulations, claiming they slow down the development of self-driving car technology. The company's stance on regulatory matters has been a topic of debate, especially given its growing ambitions in autonomous vehicles and robotaxis.

The scrutiny surrounding Tesla's technology is expected to continue, especially as the company faces questions about the safety of its self-driving features.

While the NHTSA's investigation is ongoing, Tesla has not commented publicly on the issue. As regulatory bodies examine the performance of Tesla's systems, the results could have significant implications for the future of autonomous driving in the U.S. and for Tesla's plans to advance its self-driving capabilities.