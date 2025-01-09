OpenAI's Sam Altman Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations Made by Sister in Lawsuit

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is facing serious allegations of sexual abuse filed by his sister, Ann Altman, in a lawsuit lodged on January 6 in the US District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri.

The lawsuit claims that the abuse occurred between 1997 and 2006, when Ann, also known as Annie, was a child.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Denies Allegations of Sexual Abuse in Family Lawsuit

According to the court filing, the abuse began when she was three years old and continued throughout her childhood, with the last alleged incident taking place when Sam Altman was an adult. The filing describes the abuse as a regular occurrence, happening several times a week.

In response to the legal action, Sam Altman, along with his family members, denied the accusations.

According to CNBC, a statement posted on social media by Sam, his mother Connie, and his brothers Max and Jack referred to the claims as "utterly untrue" and deeply hurtful to their family.

The statement explained that the family had chosen not to respond publicly until now, out of respect for Annie's privacy, but they felt compelled to address the allegations after she initiated the lawsuit.

The suit requests a jury trial and damages exceeding $75,000, along with legal fees. In the lawsuit, Annie alleges that the abuse caused significant emotional distress and long-term mental health issues, which she continues to struggle with.

Her legal representation, led by Ryan Mahoney, is known for handling cases related to sexual assault and harassment.

Altman Family Addresses Mental Health Concerns Amid Sister's Abuse Lawsuit

The Altman family's statement on social media further elaborated that they had been concerned about Annie's mental health and had offered both financial support and medical help, The Guardian said.

However, the family claims that Annie refused conventional treatment and had made demands for more financial assistance. The statement also suggested that Annie had lashed out at family members who were trying to help her.

This lawsuit is not the first time Annie has publicly made similar allegations. In the past, she has used social media platforms to accuse Sam Altman of sexual assault. However, this is the first time she has pursued legal action.

Sam Altman, who has gained international recognition as the CEO of OpenAI—the company behind the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT—has faced significant public attention. OpenAI itself has been valued at over $150 billion and has attracted substantial investments from major companies like Microsoft.

This legal matter adds to a series of controversies surrounding Altman. In November 2023, he was briefly ousted from his role as OpenAI's CEO after a dispute with the board. Altman was quickly reinstated following widespread protests from employees and investors.

The lawsuit filed by his sister marks another high-profile legal challenge in his career, and it is likely to attract significant attention in the coming months as it moves through the courts.