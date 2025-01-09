logo

Copyright © 2025 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Disney Reveals 157 Million Users Streaming Ad-Supported Content Globally

| By

Disney Reveals 157 Million Users Streaming Ad-Supported Content Globally
Fans are reflected in Disney+ logo during the Walt Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on September 9, 2022. AFP via Getty Images/PATRICK T. FALLON

Disney has announced a major milestone in its streaming business, revealing that its platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, have attracted 157 million active users watching ad-supported content globally.

This number, which includes 112 million users in the US, represents the average monthly viewership over the past six months.

Disney Announces 157 Million Ad-Supported Streaming Users at CES 2025

This announcement was made during Disney's participation in the annual CES tech conference, a key event for the advertising and media industries.

It underscores the growing importance of ad-supported streaming, which has become a significant part of Disney's strategy to generate revenue from its streaming platforms.

Disney has shared its methodology for calculating these numbers. The company explained that the 157 million users include accounts across its streaming services that have viewed ad-supported content for more than 10 seconds.

According to Adweek, each active account is then multiplied by an estimate of how many people share that account, with the global average being 2.6 users per account.

This data is aggregated across all of Disney's streaming platforms without deduplication, meaning users who subscribe to multiple platforms are counted more than once.

This report comes at a time when many streaming companies, including Disney, are shifting focus to ad-supported tiers. For several years, these platforms were subscription-based, offering a commercial-free experience.

However, in recent years, platforms like Disney have introduced lower-cost ad-supported tiers to attract a wider audience while maintaining a steady revenue stream.

Disney+ and Hulu's Ad-Supported Plans Gain Popularity, Driving Revenue Growth

Disney CEO Bob Iger has been vocal about the company's efforts to push customers towards its ad-supported plans.

The introduction of such options on Disney+ and Hulu has proven successful, with Disney reporting that more than half of new US Disney+ subscribers have opted for the cheaper, ad-supported option.

In terms of financial performance, Disney's ad-supported streaming platforms have shown growth.

In November, the company reported that its streaming business, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, posted operating income of $321 million, compared to a loss of $387 million during the same period the previous year, CNBC said.

This growth signals a promising future for the company's streaming efforts.

Although Disney's ad-supported tier is performing well, it is still trailing behind competitors such as Amazon and Netflix.

While Disney's global monthly active users total 157 million, Netflix's ad-supported tier reached 70 million last year, and Amazon's ad-supported Prime Video has over 275 million monthly users in the US alone.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Biden’s Block on Nippon Steel Takeover Raises Concerns for US Franchise News

Biden's Block On Nippon Steel Takeover Raises Concerns For US Steel Jobs

BMW and Yamaha Invest in US Rare Earth Startup to Franchise News

BMW And Yamaha Invest In US Rare Earth Startup To Counter China's Dominance

Franchise Herald Franchise News

Year In Review: The Best Of Franchise Herald 2024

Franchise News

Washington Post to Cut Costs by Laying Off Staff Amid Franchise News

Washington Post To Cut Costs by Laying Off Staff Amid Industry Challenges

Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' Feature Under US Investigation After Crash Franchise News

Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' Feature Under US Investigation After Crash Reports

Franchise News

Meta Replaces Fact-Checking with Community Notes System Inspired by X

Meta Replaces Fact-Checking with Community Notes System Inspired by X
Franchise News

Verizon Customers Receive Settlement Payments, Some as Low as $2

Verizon Customers Receive Settlement Payments, Some as Low as $2
Franchise News

JetBlue Plane Inspection Reveals Two Dead in Wheel Well at Florida Airport

JetBlue Plane Inspection Reveals Two Dead in Wheel Well at
Franchise News

FDA Tackles Pulse Oximeter Disparities With Updated Testing Recommendations

FDA Tackles Pulse Oximeter Disparities With Updated Testing Recommendations
Franchise News

Toyota Ventures Into Space With $45 Million Investment in Rocket Startup

Toyota Ventures Into Space With $45 Million Investment in Rocket

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics