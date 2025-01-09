Honda Debuts "Near Production" Zero EVs and AI-Powered OS at CES 2025

At the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas, Honda unveiled its highly anticipated "near production" electric vehicles (EVs), the Honda Zero Saloon sedan and Zero SUV.

These models, set for production in 2026, mark an exciting step forward in the company's efforts to transform the future of driving with advanced AI technology and sustainable design.

Honda Zero Saloon and SUV Unveil AI-Driven Personalized Driving



Honda's new EVs are built around the brand's "thin, light, and wise" design philosophy. The Zero Saloon sedan stands out for its sleek, retro-futuristic appearance and innovative features, including an adaptive steering wheel designed for easy access.

The Zero SUV, meanwhile, blends practicality and futuristic design, offering a unique cargo area with foldable tables, all inspired by the Space-Hub concept.

One of the most notable aspects of these vehicles is their integration of the Asimo operating system (OS), named after Honda's beloved humanoid robot, Ars Technica said.

The Asimo OS allows for a high level of personalization, adapting to the driver's preferences and emotions.

The vehicles are equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities, enabling hands-free driving in specific situations like highway travel. This system allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and even engage in activities like watching movies during long commutes.

Honda has also partnered with Renesas, a leading semiconductor company, to develop a new system-on-a-chip (SoC) that powers these advanced features.

This collaboration is key to integrating AI-driven automation, energy management, and performance systems, ensuring the vehicles are smart, efficient, and ready for the future. The company aims to provide a driving experience that feels natural and intuitive, where the car becomes a true partner to its owner.

Honda Zero EVs Connect with Drivers on a Personal Level, Beyond Transportation

The focus on personalization extends beyond just driving. Honda envisions the Zero vehicles as more than just transportation—they are designed to connect with their drivers on an emotional level.

In a dramatic video presentation at CES, a woman describes how the Zero Saloon "comforts" her and becomes a constant companion during her journey, guiding her through moments of joy and sadness. This vision is part of Honda's broader goal to create vehicles that learn and adapt to each owner's unique needs and desires.

According to CNET, the new Honda Zero models will feature "drive-by-wire" steering, which eliminates traditional mechanical links between the wheel and the wheels themselves.

This technology is designed to lay the foundation for future advancements in autonomous driving, as well as enhance vehicle performance and customization. Drivers will be able to adjust the vehicle's settings to suit their preferences, creating a truly tailored driving experience.

In terms of infrastructure, Honda is taking significant steps to support the growing demand for EVs. The Zero EVs will feature the North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports, enabling access to a wide range of charging stations, including those at Tesla's Supercharger network.

Additionally, Honda plans to integrate its Smart Charge home system, which helps owners charge their EVs efficiently by selecting the most cost-effective times to draw power. This system can even use the vehicle to help stabilize home energy grids, turning the car into a "virtual power station."