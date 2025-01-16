Meta to Cut 3,600 Jobs as Mark Zuckerberg Signals Tough Year Ahead

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is set to lay off about 3,600 employees, or roughly 5% of its global workforce. This decision comes as part of a larger effort to focus on improving performance across the company, according to a memo from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In the memo, Zuckerberg stated that the company plans to accelerate its performance management system, which will result in the departure of its poorest-performing employees.

Meta Plans Job Cuts and Shifts Focus to Free Speech Amid Major Restructuring

Meta's workforce, which numbered 72,000 at the end of September 2024, will be reduced as the company takes a more aggressive approach to performance-based cuts.

Zuckerberg emphasized that the company is raising its standards for performance and intends to act swiftly in removing underperforming staff.

He explained that this year would be a particularly challenging one for Meta, and he wants the best people on the teams to handle the upcoming demands.

According to TechSpot, the company plans to notify employees in the United States who are affected by the job cuts by February 10, 2025.

Employees in other countries will be informed at a later date. The company has stated that those who lose their jobs will receive generous severance packages, consistent with previous rounds of layoffs.

The announcement comes on the heels of another significant shift at Meta. The company recently revealed plans to eliminate third-party fact-checkers, a move that has sparked criticism.

Instead, it will allow users to flag potentially misleading content on Facebook and Instagram through a new system called "community notes."

This change coincides with Meta's focus on prioritizing free speech, especially with former President Donald Trump's anticipated return to the White House.

Meta Halts DEI Programs and Invests in AI Amid Ongoing Workforce Reductions

In addition to the layoffs, Meta is halting its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, further signaling the company's shift in priorities for the upcoming year, The Guardian said.

The tech giant is also continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), a sector Zuckerberg believes will play a major role in the future of technology.

Zuckerberg's decision to trim the workforce follows a broader trend in the tech industry, where several companies, including Meta, have been downsizing in recent months.

Since November 2022, Meta has laid off more than 21,000 employees, with 10,000 cuts occurring in 2023 alone. These actions are part of what Zuckerberg has referred to as the company's "year of efficiency."

Despite the cuts, Zuckerberg's memo indicated that Meta plans to hire new employees later in 2025. This approach mirrors the strategy of other tech companies, such as Elon Musk's Twitter, which has also implemented significant layoffs while continuing to evolve its business strategies.