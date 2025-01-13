Deadly Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Tied to Poor Sanitation, USDA Report Reveals

A deadly listeria outbreak linked to poor sanitation at a Boar's Head plant in Jarratt, Virginia, resulted in 10 deaths and 61 illnesses across 19 states last summer, according to a report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released Friday.

The report highlighted significant violations of food safety standards, prompting calls for stricter oversight in food processing facilities.

USDA Report Reveals Unsafe Conditions at Boar's Head Plant Before Listeria Outbreak

Inspectors documented 69 instances of noncompliance at the facility before its closure in September 2024.

These included product residue, condensation dripping onto exposed foods, and structural issues like cracks and holes that could harbor bacteria. Mold, insects, and other unsanitary conditions were also present.

According to USA Today, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) concluded that these factors created an ideal environment for the growth and spread of Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria responsible for listeriosis.

Listeria is a dangerous bacteria that can survive in cold environments, such as refrigerators. It is particularly harmful to pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms range from fever and muscle aches to severe complications like meningitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria causes around 1,600 illnesses and 260 deaths annually in the US.

Over 7 Million Pounds of Deli Meat Linked to Listeria Outbreak

The CDC began investigating the outbreak on July 19, 2024. By July 26, Boar's Head initiated a recall of liverwurst products linked to the contamination.

This recall expanded to include over 7 million pounds of deli meat just days later. Despite repeated sanitation violations, the plant remained operational until its eventual closure on September 13.

Boar's Head has since cooperated with regulators and implemented enhanced food safety protocols, including hiring a Food Safety Advisory Council.

The USDA has outlined changes to prevent similar incidents, such as prioritizing inspections at ready-to-eat meat facilities, expanding listeria testing, and updating inspector training, Newsweek said.

Critics, including food safety attorney Bill Marler, have questioned why the Jarratt plant was allowed to remain open despite repeated violations.

Lawmakers like Sen. Richard Blumenthal have urged the USDA to strengthen its listeria prevention protocols and consider criminal charges against Boar's Head.

Experts advise consumers to monitor food recalls and practice good food safety habits, such as refrigerating deli meats promptly and heating them to safe temperatures before consumption.